This is Netflix’s latest idea to make you pay for account sharing

Netflix has made it clear that the company is going after the millions of users who share their account with friends or family outside of their home, with the goal to get those users to pay. Now, Netflix is showing off what paid account sharing will look like.

In a blog post, Netflix once again addressed the account sharing that has become commonplace for the service, especially in the wake of its continued price hikes over the years. Netflix said that “widespread account sharing between households undermines our long-term ability to invest in and improve our service.”

The first step in building out a paid account sharing option was revealed back in March 2022, with users in select regions able to add users to their account for a monthly fee.

Now, the streaming service has revealed another idea for paid account sharing that will take the form of a “Home” on your account. By default, all Netflix accounts will include one “Home” which is meant for your household.

Additional “Homes” on a Netflix account open up sharing to other households at a discounted rate, and more “Homes” are available on each account tier. The basic plan can add up to one additional “Home,” the standard plan up to two, and the “Premium” plan up to three additional “Homes.”

Netflix explains:

To use your Netflix account in additional homes, we will ask you to pay an extra [219 Pesos per month per home in Argentina / $2.99 per month per home in the Dominican Republic / $2.99 per month per home in Honduras / $2.99 per month per home in El Salvador / $2.99 per month per home in Guatemala]. Members on the Basic plan can add one extra home, Standard up to two extra, and Premium up to three extra.

In the clip below, Netflix shows how users will be able to manage “Homes” on their account, and the company also notes that travel is included on all of these “Homes” – you’re not locked to a single location.

This new idea will be tested in Argentina, the Dominican Republic, Honduras, El Salvador, and Guatemala as Netflix continues to dial in its strategy for paid account sharing.

