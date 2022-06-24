You can play these Android games with your Netflix subscription

Back in November 2021, Netflix announced that it would launch a new addition to its mobile app – a gaming section. While the service only started out with a few titles, it has been expanding over time. So what does Netflix’s gaming section have to offer in terms of Android games?

Where can I find Netflix games for Android?

The popular streaming service made it pretty easy to access any of the games it has to offer to subscribers. All of the games available on Netflix for Android and iOS are available right in the Netflix app, under a section labeled Games. You’ll need to click the link for each game in app in order to download and play them with your Netflix subscription info.

Which Android games can I play on Netflix?

As mentioned, the list is a little sparse currently, but it is still growing. Fortunately, Netflix offers a diverse portfolio of games, making it easy to find something you might enjoy. Here’s the selection of Netflix games available on Android and iOS currently.

NEW Into the Breach – July 19

From the makers of FTL: Faster Than Light, Into the Breach is an immaculately well-done strategy game that has you crossing some seriously dangerous terrain filled with enemies and obstacles. Both Android and iOS will be able to take advantage of the mobile version of this title, bringing this dystopian masterpiece to more people; especially considering the wonderful lack of ads and microtransactions. Into the Breach will be making its way to the Google Play Store on July 19.

NEW Exploding Kittens

You’ve heard of Exploding Kittens before. It’s a rage-inducing card game that might make you hate your friends. Now, that card game has a digital counterpart as one of the newest games to be part of Netflix’s game set. This version you can play on mobile gives you the same opportunity to go up against friends and dual with the funniest and weirdest cards you can find. Netflix says that upcoming updates to this game will house exclusive cards only found on the mobile version.

Bring the catnip and play with up to five of your friends in this single or multiplayer game from the hit tabletop game creator Exploding Kittens. Draw as many cards as you can, and do your best to dodge — or defuse — fatal felines. Or else, boom goes the dynamite!

Dragon Up

Dragon Up is a light-hearted game where you collect rare dragons and help them restore their magic. As you move forward you get to upgrade nests and your dragons in order to grow your kingdom.

Hatch and collect rare dragons — then help them revive their magic in this colorful and beautifully animated idle adventure single-player game. Save the kingdom by discovering each dragon’s unique design, personality and rewards.

Moonlighter

Moonlighter is a well-built, action-packed adventure that keeps you in an endless loop of fun. At night you get to explore dungeons and destroy anything in your path. By day, run the shop and make enough money to upgrade your equipment so you can do it all over again when the sun goes down.

Step into the shoes of Will, a courageous shopkeeper who secretly dreams of becoming a hero in this action role-playing game. Get to know fellow villagers as you help establish new businesses, craft new armor and weapons, and use existing equipment to level up your abilities. But beware — some shady individuals may want to steal your precious offerings.

Townsmen – A Kingdom Rebuilt

Townsmen – A Kingdom Rebuilt is a game that sets you up as a king, letting you run the land and everyone in it. Gather food and build new shops and homes all while making sure your villagers don’t starve and die off on you.

A crisp and colorful land awaits you and your settlers, who need food, protection, and fun! Send forth your builders to construct a city of your own design. Manage workers to cut wood and to mine valuable ore. But keep an eye on the weather, disease and disasters.

Relic Hunters: Rebels

Relic Hunters: Rebels is a top-down shooter that has you play as multiple characters, battling through levels and waves of enemies. The pixelated and cartoon style has a fun-loving energy to it, which will keep you playing for a while with no problem. The story seems interesting and keeps you chugging along until the main issue is resolved, which in this case is teamwork.

The Hunters cross paths with Baru, a young leader on a planet inhabited by four warring tribes. Our heroes must help the tribes overcome their differences to face the Ducan Empire and reclaim the all-powerful Void Stone. Battle enemies, and get blueprints, materials and resources. Use that loot to craft amazing guns — or improve the ones you already have. Customize your guns by upping the firing rate, adding projectiles and much more!

This Is A True Story

This Is A True Story is a heartfelt and raw experience that brings to life the real struggle of a woman in Sub-Saharan Africa. This artistic experience tasks you with this woman’s daily struggle: gathering drinking water.

Based on actual interviews and experiences, the role-playing game allows players to explore a beautiful, hand-painted landscape all while surviving a windstorm, catching poachers, and even befriending a goat! Adventure and insight await at every turn.

Into The Dead 2: Unleashed

“Into The Dead 2: Unleashed” is a sequel to “Into The Dead” and shoves you right into a zombie apocalypse. This game is classified as a “runner/shooter” hybrid and has action written all over it.

Into The Dead 2: Unleashed doesn’t have a set release date, though Netflix announced that this title is “coming soon.”

In a world where no one is safe, do what needs to be done to stay alive. Maim, mow down, and eliminate the Dead – anything to keep moving. This game features multiple action-packed chapters, dozens of stages (i.e. oil fields and military bases), hundreds of challenges (think burning forests and frozen mountain tops) and players can unlock and upgrade melee weapons, firearms, explosives, and more!

Shattered Remastered

Shattered Remastered is a re-imagined brick-breaking game that takes you through boss battles and “unique twists.”

Widely accepted as the game that redefined the brick-breaking genre, Shatter Remastered features dozens of unique levels packed with amazing physics, power-ups, boss battles and special attacks. These maneuvers are easy to learn but hard to master. This refreshed mobile-optimized version includes global leaderboards so you can track your high scores against the best brick breakers in the world.

Hextech Mayhem

Hextech Mayhem is a rhythmic “blow-em-up” type game that has you sidescrolling your way past pure and utter madness.

In this fast-paced rhythm runner, every action has an explosive reaction and no amount of mayhem is too much. Take on the role of Ziggs as you rampage through the neighborhoods of Piltover.

Dungeon Dwarves

Go dungeon-crawling with loot-hungry dwarves and vanquish monsters in Dungeon Dwarves!

Tap your way through deep dungeons, fight as a team and show your enemies what Dwarves are really made of!

Stranger Things: 1984

In Stranger Things 1984, you get to experience the popular Netflix series in wonderful 8-bit glory. This side-scroller-esque adventure game is filled with action and plenty of homage to the original series.

Join Hopper and the kids for bruising missions around Hawkins — and the Upside Down — in this stylized retro adventure filled with collectibles.

Teeter (Up)

Teeter (Up) is a relaxing and attention-grabbing puzzle game for those who just want to kick back and guide a ball into a hole.

Your mission: Maneuver a platform to guide a ball into a hole. No dragons, no monsters. Your only enemies are gravity and the laws of physics.

Stranger Things 3: The Game

Stranger Things 3: The Game is another retro adventure game offered by Netflix. In this version, you can play as 12 different characters and take your chances exploring the upside down.

Fight your way through a pixelated Hawkins as 12 playable characters from Stranger Things 3. Team up with a pal or dare to enter The Upside Down solo.

Wonderputt Forever

Imagine putt-putt without physical rules or boundaries. That’s what Wonderputt Forever is.

Wonderputt Forever brings a pocketable nostalgia trip to places you’ve never been before. A mini-golf game where you must plan your shots carefully and sink the ball into each unique hole. With each completed level, the courses come to life, shifting and changing to prepare for the next.

Krispee Street

If you loved “Where’s Waldo?” growing up, there’s a good chance the Android Netflix game, Kripsee Street will hit a few nostalgia notes for you with its colorful art style and relaxing gameplay.

Based on the popular webcomic, this emotional (in a good way!) hidden object game features hundreds of quirky characters and items to seek and find.

Asphalt Xtreme

It’s 3D offroad racing. What more could you possibly ask for in a mobile game other than what Asphalt Xtreme has to offer?

Charge through canyons, drift across dunes and rocket past your opponents in this extreme off-road racing experience.

Arcanium: Rise of Akhan

Choose your heroes and embark upon an epic quest to save the world of Arzu in this open-world, roguelike strategy card game.

Bowling Ballers

Bowling Ballers may be the cutest bowling game you’ve ever seen. Try your hand at destroying every pin imaginable.

In most endless runners, you want to avoid objects. Bor-ing! Play Bowling Ballers and knock down as many of those pesky pins as possible.

Shooting Hoops

You don’t have to understand how shooting a basketball with darts works. You just have to sink it into the basket.

A basketball with a dart gun attached? Sure, why the heck not? Fire darts in the right direction to push the ball through the hoop. Nothing but net.

Knittens

No cat likes to look dowdy, darling! Help felines look their best by mastering this match-3 puzzler that transforms yarn into stylish outfits.

Dominoes Cafe

Settle in for a relaxing game of dominoes with a variety of realistic challenges in one-on-one or two-on-two contests.

Card Blast

Create a winning hand — maybe even score a full house — in this fast-paced poker experience that’s perfect for the casual player.

As mentioned, there will be more Netflix Android games to come in the future. The nice thing about what Netflix has to offer is that these games are ad free and, with a Netflix subscription, completely free.

More on Android gaming:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: