YouTube reduces Content ID appeal process from 30 to 7 days

YouTube is making a major change to the Content ID appeal process by reducing the dispute procedure from 30 days to just 7 days.

This move is aimed at improving the impact on creators embroiled in disputes over content that potentially infringes copyright. Often a major complaint labeled at the process is the length in which appeals take, which can leave a lasting impact on affected channels. Monetization can be limited on existing and future content, which in turn is why two new options have been announced to help the YouTube Content ID appeal process.

As noted, the most notable is the reduction of the Content ID appeals process from 30 to just 7 days. Claimants will now have just 7 days rather than 30 to appeal, release the claim, or request the takedown of a video. YouTube hopes that by shortening this timespan, it will help “get claims resolved much faster.”

However, it is worth noting that this won’t fully change the process, as this only applies to the appeal process. Claimants will still have up to 30 days to review any initial disputes to copyrighted material. If there is a rejection of a dispute then the appeal is reduced to 7 days.

Alongside enhancements to the Content ID appeal process, YouTube is also adding a new “Escalate to Appeal” option for block or multiple claims that will allow eligible creators to appeal the ability to skip the initial copyright dispute process and move directly to the appeals stage.

Since block claims are especially disruptive for monetization and building your audience, we created this new option which will allow you to get quicker answers about claims for videos that are blocked and avoid a lengthy dispute process.

Like the enhanced Content ID appeal process, YouTube’s new “Escalate to Appeal” feature follows the new 7 day process limit and should help get more issues resolved within acceptable timeframes for creators. It is worth noting that either process can result in copyright strikes against your channel if YouTube rules in favor of the claimant if you choose to appeal a decision to remove content.

More on YouTube:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: