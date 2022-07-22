YouTube Music tests ‘Dynamic queue’ that changes as you listen

After rolling out support for Android 13’s redesigned media controls, YouTube Music this week is also testing a “Dynamic queue.”

Appearing in settings, “Dynamic queue” wil “Get queue and radio updates based on your listening behavior.” According to initial reports, YouTube Music will change the playback queue if you skip to a new track while still half-way through the current song. It’s not clear if this feature is enabled by default.

These live updates are an alternative to a user becoming dissatisfied with a current radio and selecting an entirely different song to generate another queue. It remains to be seen how good this is in practice, with one initial report saying that YouTube Music opts for previously liked/played songs when updating. Google was also spotted testing filters in the Up next queue for more manual refinements.

So far, this Dynamic queue has mostly appeared for iOS users (under Playback & restrictions), which also have it enabled in the YouTube Music web client. It’s not widely rolled out yet and didn’t appear on several Android devices we checked.

