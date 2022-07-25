Deals: Latest HP 14-inch Chromebook at $160, Lenovo Tab P11 Plus $280, more

All of today’s best deals are now headlined by the just-released HP 14-inch Chromebook at $160. That’s alongside the Lenovo Tab P11 Plus with detachable keyboard at $280 and Philips Hue smart lights from $13. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

HP 14-inch Chromebook just launched in March, now $160

Amazon is now offering the latest HP Chromebook 14 14a-na0226nr for $160. Having just launched back in March, you’d more regularly pay $290; with today’s offer, that amounts to quite the steep 45% in savings. This is one of the first markdowns to date and a new all-time low at that.

HP’s latest entry-level Chromebook arrives this time around with a 14-inch HD display and comes powered by an Intel Celeron chip. Its 64GB of onboard storage is then supplemented by 4GB of RAM to handle web browsing and some lighter workloads. It also has an all-day battery life, making this a notable option for back to school.

Lenovo Tab P11 Plus drops to $280 with detachable keyboard in tow

Amazon is offering the Lenovo Tab P11 Plus 11-inch 128GB Android Tablet for $280. Normally fetching $350, this package is now sitting at one of the best prices to date of $70 off. We’ve only seen it sell for less once before back in June.

Lenovo’s Tab P11 Plus arrives centered around an 11-inch 2K display and powered by a MediaTek Helio G90T processor that enables the tablet to run Android 11. One of the more enticing features is the bundled detachable keyboard, which allows you to convert from a productivity machine to enjoying content. The rest of the package features 128GB of onboard storage, 6GB of RAM, and four Dolby Atmos-enabled speakers.

Amazon takes extra 15% off Philips Hue smart lights

Amazon is currently taking an extra 15% off a selection of Philips Hue smart home lights and accessories right now, delivering new all-time lows across a collection of the brand’s popular devices. Our top pick is the new Philips Hue Gradient Signe Table Lamp at $159. Normally fetching $220, this is not only the second notable discount to date but a new all-time low at over $60 off and $40 under our previous mention.

As one of the more recent additions to the Philips Hue stable, its new Gradient Signe Table Lamp can be placed pretty much anywhere to add some extra ambient lighting into the mix. The upright design can splash multiple colors at a time onto the wall or behind a TV with addressable LEDs that pair with the rest of your Hue setup over Bluetooth or Zigbee for the full HomeKit experience. Check out more Philips Hue deals from $13 right here.

