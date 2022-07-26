Official-looking Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 renders appear ahead of Unpacked 2022

With Unpacked 2022 only a couple of weeks away, we already have a pretty good idea of what the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 will look like, both inside and out. To put any doubts aside, new official renders have appeared online, showcasing four attractive colorways.

Over the past couple of months, we’ve already seen just about anything there is to see with the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 4. Generally unchanged from the previous model, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is set to come in four colorways – black, blue, cream, and purple.

According to Giznext, these colorways are likely to be officially named Graphite, Pink Gold, Bora Purple, and Blue. In an exclusive leak, the site was given official press renders of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 via @onleaks (Steve Hemmerstoffer). The images show off each color and several different angles, giving us a great look at each of them

While the majority of details look virtually identical to the Galaxy Z Flip 3, there are a couple of small differences. First, the hinge seems to have a tighter tolerance when the device is fully open. To add, the rear display and camera bar seems to stretch out almost entirely from side to side.

On the Galaxy Z Flip 3, it seemed as if the black screen and camera array sat off of the edges a little bit. The new design looks to unify the camera bar and rear of the device. Overall, the Flip 4 has a slightly cleaner look.

Aside from that, there isn’t much more to glean from these Galaxy Z Flip 4 renders until Unpacked 2022 gives us a much better look at the devices. We’re expecting the Galaxy Z Flip 4 to be priced roughly starting at €1,080 for the 8GB/128GB storage model.

