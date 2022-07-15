Samsung setting lofty goals for its next foldables as first Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Fold 5 details surface

Jul. 15th 2022

samsung galaxy z fold 3 and flip 3
We’re still a few weeks away from the debut of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4, but rumors are already coming out around the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5, and Samsung’s lofty goals for the series.

ETNews reports that Samsung has big goals for its upcoming foldable smartphones.

Ahead of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 even being officially announced, Samsung apparently plans to sell around 15 million units of the two phones combined, and over 10 million units of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 in the second half of 2023 alone. Those are certainly big numbers, and way up from what Samsung managed with the existing Fold 3 and Flip 3, which sold around 7.1 million units total in a huge jump over the year prior.

Notably, there’s a huge emphasis on the Z Flip form factor here. With the fifth generation, Samsung’s 10 million unit target breaks down to just two million Fold 5 units, but eight million Flip 5 units.

Alongside those details, this report also surfaces some of the first details regarding the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5.

Looking first at the Galaxy Z Fold 5, the phone is expected to stick with three rear image sensors, with a 50MP ISOCELL GN3 as the primary camera. There’s also mention of a 12MP front camera, but no second front sensor. With that in mind, it seems possible Samsung may be planning to upgrade the under-display selfie camera or, less likely, removing the selfie camera from the inner display altogether.

For the Galaxy Z Flip 5, camera details apparently have not been finalized.

Another detail noted here is that Samsung is apparently planning to use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip for the Fold 5 and Flip 5. Using Qualcomm’s flagship chip doesn’t come as a huge surprise, as it has been the pattern since the original Galaxy Fold. The Fold 4 and Flip 4 are expected to use the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1.

