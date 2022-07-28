Here’s the Galaxy Z Fold 4 in its stunning gold color option [Gallery]

Ben Schoon

- Jul. 28th 2022 7:21 pm PT

samsung galaxy z fold 4 gold leak
0

Samsung is set to launch its next batch of foldable smartphones in just a couple of weeks, and tonight we’re getting our best look yet at the Galaxy Z Fold 4 in three colorways, including a stunning gold option.

There have already been a few key leaks of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 to date, including information on its spec sheet, how Samsung is altering the design, and hints that the display will limit the crease in the foldable display.

Now, 91Mobiles has a published a gallery of official-looking renders of the Galaxy Z Fold 4, showing off the device in detail in each of its three primary color variants – Black, Gray/Green, and a frankly stunning Beige/Gold.

In these shots, the design of the Fold 4 appears virtually identical to the Galaxy Z Fold 3, right down to its camera module. Originally, we were expecting the Fold 4 to adopt a look more like the Galaxy S22 Ultra, which ditches a large camera module for individual circles for each lens. But really, there’s nothing to complain about here, as it’s a great look.

It’s hard to see the changes in aspect ratio from these shots, without a point of comparison, but Samsung is expected to be aiming for a wider outer display while making the inner display more of a square shape.

Samsung already has reservations open to pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 4, with reservations earning customers up to $200 in additional credit when they do purchase a device – these reservations include Fold 4, Flip 4, and Watch 5.

Meanwhile, 91Mobiles also shared renders of the Galaxy Z Flip 4, giving a detailed look at all four core color variants – black, blue, purple, and cream.

More on Samsung:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

About the Author

Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Fitbit Versa 3

Fitbit Versa 3
The best Android smartphones

The best Android smartphones