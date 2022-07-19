Samsung announces next Galaxy Unpacked event for August 10

Samsung today confirmed that its next Galaxy Unpacked event is set for Wednesday, August 10. Foldables, wearables, and earbuds are all expected at the 9:00 a.m. ET keynote.

As always, the event description is light on details, but recent leaks more than make up for that. It will be streamed live on Samsung.com and YouTube.

Innovation isn’t just about radical ideas; it’s about unlocking new experiences that transform our daily lives for the better. Meaningful innovations go beyond the technical and provide a platform upon which our everyday lives become richer and more versatile — opening us up to greater possibilities than ever before.

Meanwhile, the “next Galaxy” reservation system is equally vague, but Samsung does tout its “biggest reserve offer ever” to get up to $200 in pre-order credit if you opt for all three product categories. It’s $100 for a “Galaxy Smartphone,” $50 for Galaxy Watch, and $30 for Galaxy Buds, with an extra $20 on top.

The latest rumors leave little to the imagination in terms of what will be announced by Samsung at Galaxy Unpacked:

