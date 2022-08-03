You can now customize Material You colors on Android 12 for free as Repainter app adds trial

Android 12 brought with it the arrival of Material You, a one-step switch to theme your entire phone, from accents to apps, all based on your wallpaper. Creating custom looks for Material You colors, though, requires some assistance, and you can now do it for free with Repainter.

Repainter is an app we’ve covered on 9to5Google before, but here’s the short version if you’ve never heard of it. Using provisions on Android 12 across Pixel, Samsung Galaxy, and other Android smartphones running the OS, Repainter can modify how Material You colors appear on your device. This might be as simple as manually picking the accent colors you want or changing the intensity and vibrancy of colors within apps. It’s a very powerful service that we’ve quite enjoyed.

Now, Repainter is dropping its paid requirement. Starting with its latest update, Repainter now allows anyone to play around with custom Material You colors on Android 12 and Android 13, no charge required – at least at first.

The new pricing model of Repainter is “freemium” and designed to help support the app’s future development.

New users who download Repainter starting today will be offered three days of full access to the app for free. After that trial, the app will cost $3.99 per year in the US or $9.99 for permanent access. If you already purchased Repainter, you’ll retain Pro access permanently.

Along with this new pricing model, Repainter is also adding the ability to create, save, and share custom themes with everyone else using the app. There are already over 300 themes available, which you can preview online.

Repainter 2.0: biggest release yet! • Now free to use, unlock all features with a free trial

• Shareable theme profiles: save & share themes with the world

• Search by color: find themes with your favorite color Explore 300+ themes here: https://t.co/BqiZycnzMl pic.twitter.com/mQ2izs0Bd2 — Danny Lin (@kdrag0n) August 3, 2022

