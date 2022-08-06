Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 leak in real-life images showing off new colors, display crease

We’re just a few days out from the debut of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4, Samsung’s new foldables have leaked in real-life images showing off new color options, the display crease, and more.

Noh_tech on Twitter today posted a batch of images showing off the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 in the hands of what looks like a carrier employee. The images show of the Fold 4 in a blue-ish grey color, while the Flip 4 is in a blue color variant.

With the Flip 4, this leak really holds no surprises. The metal bits around the hinge appear slimmer, while the edges do appear a bit more flat compared to the Flip 3. But beyond that, this is the same design.

Meanwhile, the Fold 4 is a bit more interesting. The hinge area looks much smaller alongside the outer display, and as rumored it does appear slightly wider in the hand, but it’s hard to tell without a point of comparison. On the inner display, we can see the under-display camera, but it’s hard to tell if anything has changed from the Fold 3 with the display turned off.

The biggest thing we can see from both of these image galleries is with the display crease on the Fold 4 and Flip 4. In both devices, as rumored, the crease appears a bit smaller and less noticeable. This could just be due to these devices being fresh out of the box, but Samsung has been rumored to be cutting back on the crease this year.

Samsung will unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 on August 10, and reservations are open now on the company’s website with up to $200 in extra credits.

More on Samsung:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: