Deals: Google 30W USB-C Charger $20, Skagen’s Gen 6 Wear OS Smartwatch $229, more

All of today’s best deals are now headlined by Google’s official 30W USB-C Fast Charger at $20. That’s alongside Skagen’s Gen 6 Wear OS Smartwatch at $229 and TCL’s mid-range 20 Pro 5G smartphone for $315. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google 30W USB-C Charger hits $20

Amazon is currently offering the official Google 30W USB-C Charger for $20. Normally selling for $25, today’s offer amounts to the second-best price yet at within cents of the all-time low. This is still one of the first price cuts overall and the lowest in over a month.

Google’s official 30W charger was designed to deliver improved refuel times to its latest 6 and 6 Pro smartphones. The compact wall adapter will let you take full advantage of either handset’s top charging rates and comes backed with an official Google seal of approval attached. Our in-depth hands-on review details exactly how the charger stacks up and how it compares to third-party alternatives. Head below for more.

Strap Skagen’s Gen 6 Wear OS Smartwatch to your wrist

Amazon is now offering the Skagen Gen 6 Wear OS Touchscreen Smartwatch for $229 in several styles. Marking one of the first overall price cuts to date, this is down from the usual $295 price tag in order to deliver the second-best discount to date. This is the lowest since Prime Day, which was the only time it has gone for less.

Powered by the new Snapdragon Wear 4100+ chip, the latest addition to the Skagen lineup provides improved battery life to complement its more responsive performance. There’s a stainless steel case that surrounds the always-on 1.28-inch touchscreen display, with a robust assortment of exercise tracking capacities rounding out the package. Get a better idea of what to expect in our hands-on review.

TCL’s mid-range 20 Pro 5G smartphone now even more affordable

TCL’s official Amazon storefront is now offering the unlocked TCL 20 Pro 5G 256GB Android Smartphone for $315. Down from the usual $500 you’d more regularly pay, today’s offer amounts to one of the best prices to date. This is $185 in overall savings and well below our previous mention of $400 from nearly two months ago.

Launching last year as TCL’s latest and greatest in the world of Android smartphones, the 20 Pro arrives with a fitting 6.67-inch AMOLED display that’s powered by the Snapdragon 750G SoC. Alongside 5G connectivity, you’re also looking at a 4500mAh battery, Qi wireless charging support, and a quad-sensor rear camera system. Dive into our launch coverage for a closer look at the mid-range handset.

