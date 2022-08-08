Samsung rumored to launch a foldable Android tablet alongside Tab S9 series

As Android tablets are getting some love and foldables continue to grow in popularity, rumor has it that Samsung is planning to debut a foldable Android tablet sooner rather than later.

According to “lanzuk” on Naver, Samsung is planning to bring a foldable Android tablet to the market within the “first half” of 2023. The tablet would arrive alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series, which seems most likely to make its debut with the Galaxy S23 series.

This new foldable Android tablet would be Samsung’s third form factor for foldables, following the Galaxy Fold-type that was first introduced in 2019 and the Galaxy Z Flip-type which was first launched in 2020.

In early 2021, a rumor went around that Samsung was working on a “Galaxy Z Fold Tab” that would have adopted a “double-folding” form factor. The twice-folding display would have a compact tablet size when the two additional panels were closed, with a larger and wider canvas after opening the other panels up. It was speculated that Flex Mode on this form factor could show up as a keyboard/kickstand.

Obviously, none of this has seen the light of day so far beyond Samsung showing off concepts. Samsung brought that exact “double-folding” form factor in a working concept at CES 2022.

It’s not yet confirmed that this is the form a foldable Android tablet from Samsung would arrive on the market as, but it seems like a good bet, as it’s the most useful way to implement a folding screen on a tablet we can currently think of. In either case, it will surely be interesting to see how things work out if Samsung really does release this device early next year.

Meanwhile, Samsung will officially unveil its next foldable smartphones with the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 on August 10. Reservations are open now for both phones on Samsung’s website with up to $200 in additional credits.

