You can now pick up Samsung.com orders at Best Buy locations

Waiting for products to get delivered is never a fun experience, especially when it’s a new piece of tech. In-store pickups are great to alleviate this – order on your phone and pick up later that day. Companies like Samsung have exciting devices coming, like the new Z Flip4 and Z Fold4, and sometimes delivery is unreliable. Now, Samsung.com is letting you order these new devices, among other things, and pick up in-store at Best Buy.

The best part of ordering from Samsung’s website over Best Buy is the promos and discounts. All referral credits (which generally offer 5% off), student discounts, trade-in promos, and Samsung rewards points are available. At the end of the day this means getting devices for less than what Best Buy sells them for.

This is similar to ordering from Best Buy directly or Apple. While checking out you’re able to select an in store pickup (if available) or shipping. Pickup seems to be available at any Best Buy that carries that product. This isn’t just for phones though, TVs, tablets, and laptops all seem to be available.

Samsung is also letting you pre-order the new Z Flip4 and Z Fold4 with store pickup at Best Buy as well. It will have to be one of the models they carry, meaning unlocked or a supported carrier at one of the storage sizes. Unfortunately, the Bespoke versions won’t be available for pickup. If you order for pickup through Samsung at Best Buy, you get all the increased trade-in bonuses and free case, plus the free memory upgrade.

