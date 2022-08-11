Samsung slashes repair prices for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 by over $200

Samsung’s foldable phones are not cheap, and getting them fixed was often one of the biggest headaches. Now, Samsung has slashed the repair costs for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 dramatically.

As pointed out by The Verge, repair costs for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 now start at just $29 for fixing a broken screen. That’s the same fee Samsung charges for its traditional smartphones, and down hundreds of dollars from years prior.

With the Galaxy Z Fold 3, fixing a broken screen would cost $249 out of the standard warranty, and that was only if you were paying for Samsung Care+ which is a $13 monthly subscription on top of the cost of owning the phone (though Samsung did offer it for free for the first year). Out-of-warranty repairs without Care+ saw screen repairs costing almost $480.

Samsung has not yet confirmed the cost of an out-of-warranty screen repair for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 or Galaxy Z Flip 4.

This is certainly a step in the right direction, though.

Samsung does note that accidental damage claims are limited to 3x per 12-month period, and that next-day repairs are limited by your area.

While a monthly subscription isn’t always ideal for a smartphone, especially when a case and/or screen protector provides cheaper protection, Care+ is a wise investment on foldables. With the Galaxy Z Fold 4 costing a whopping $1799, it’s not something most folks will want to replace when it breaks, and the sky-high out-of-warranty repair costs don’t soften the blow either.

This especially comes in handy because Samsung’s foldables aren’t dust-proof, and that can cause damage. Plus, ultra-thin glass still has issues with durability.

Pre-orders are open now for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4, and you can often get the best deal at Samsung.com, when the site actually works. You can read more of our coverage on the Fold 4 and Flip 4 below.

