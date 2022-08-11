Samsung slashes repair prices for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 by over $200

Aug. 11th 2022

Samsung’s foldable phones are not cheap, and getting them fixed was often one of the biggest headaches. Now, Samsung has slashed the repair costs for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 dramatically.

As pointed out by The Verge, repair costs for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 now start at just $29 for fixing a broken screen. That’s the same fee Samsung charges for its traditional smartphones, and down hundreds of dollars from years prior.

With the Galaxy Z Fold 3, fixing a broken screen would cost $249 out of the standard warranty, and that was only if you were paying for Samsung Care+ which is a $13 monthly subscription on top of the cost of owning the phone (though Samsung did offer it for free for the first year). Out-of-warranty repairs without Care+ saw screen repairs costing almost $480.

Samsung has not yet confirmed the cost of an out-of-warranty screen repair for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 or Galaxy Z Flip 4.

This is certainly a step in the right direction, though.

Samsung does note that accidental damage claims are limited to 3x per 12-month period, and that next-day repairs are limited by your area.

While a monthly subscription isn’t always ideal for a smartphone, especially when a case and/or screen protector provides cheaper protection, Care+ is a wise investment on foldables. With the Galaxy Z Fold 4 costing a whopping $1799, it’s not something most folks will want to replace when it breaks, and the sky-high out-of-warranty repair costs don’t soften the blow either.

This especially comes in handy because Samsung’s foldables aren’t dust-proof, and that can cause damage. Plus, ultra-thin glass still has issues with durability.

Pre-orders are open now for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4, and you can often get the best deal at Samsung.com, when the site actually works. You can read more of our coverage on the Fold 4 and Flip 4 below.

Samsung is a technology conglomerate based out of South Korea that makes some of the world's most popular smartphones.
