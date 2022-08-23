Samsung announces Internet 19.0 Beta, adds better privacy functions

Samsung knows every single user is on the other end of a constant threat, whether from phishing schemes or tracking ploys to get more data from you. With the release of Samsung Internet 19.0 Beta, Samsung is doling out new features to help keep users even safer when browsing.

For many users, Samsung Internet on Galaxy devices is the go-to browser. It has plenty of features and speed to get you going wherever you need to go on the internet. Over time, those features have grown tremendously, especially with the ever-present threat of malicious actors growing over the years.

Today, Samsung announced the release of Samsung Internet 19.0 in Beta form. This new update holds a few special functions specifically aimed at keeping end users safe. One improved feature comes from Samsung’s Smart anti-tracking function, which has been overhauled in Internet 19.0 to detect domains that are often associated with classified trackers and block them from gathering your info. According to Samsung, this is an AI-powered feature, which likely means it will do its best to keep up with the growing amount of domains willing to gather and trade your data.

On top of that, Samsung Internet 19.0 has added a new privacy info page that allows users to see exactly what their browsing looks like. In the browsers, there will be a small lock icon towards the top of the screen when browsing a website. Tapping that icon will provide an info screen with a few different points of data.

First, the page will let you know if the connection to that website is safe or not. Under that, you’ll see the amount of tracking attempts that Samsung Internet detects and blocks. You’ll also get a look at how many cookies are currently in use on that page. That information page shows aspects you can’t do much to change; however, the bottom of that window will allow you to change permissions for location, camera, and microphone.

Outside of security and privacy, Samsung also made a couple of other adjustments to the browser. Now, Samsung Internet 19.0 allows users to make use of add-ons in Secret Mode – Samsung’s iteration of private browsing. Add-ons are great for making Samsung Internet yours, and while you could use them in previous versions, you weren’t able to use them in Secret mode. With Samsung Internet 19.0, those extra features can transfer over, so you don’t have to live with a barebones experience.

Overall, Samsung Internet 19.0 Beta is looking to be a fine improvement to every Galaxy device’s default browser. Samsung states that the beta version is available now in the Google Play Store. Later – in Q4 this year – Samsung plans to bring the full version to everyone.

