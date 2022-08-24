Wordle is now available to play through New York Times crossword app

Wordle is the word game we’ve all come to know and has been making waves since its release in 2021. Since the game was acquired by New York Times, the puzzle game has been gaining improvements, one of which is the addition of Wordle to the New York Times Crossword app.

Back in July, Wordle gained a new feature that proved to be a great addition. Users could sync their game stats across devices without worrying about starting a game on a different device, only to find the stats didn’t carry over. This feature wasn’t a paid one, either. Rather, users just needed a free NYT account to log in with. After that, every stat was kept safe within your account.

To add to that, Wordle is taking on a new upgrade. New York Times has announced that Wordle will be joining other games in the New York Times Crossword app on Android and iOS. Using a free account, players can log in and find Wordle among the top games to play in the app. Along with that, your stats will be saved and carried over from wherever you were playing before.

Prior to this change, players could only ever play through a browser, though there were countless copy-cat apps on Android that mimicked the same game structure. This was a huge point of frustration for a lot of players – myself included – since there was no way to play through an official app.

With an unchanged UI, Wordle in the New York Times Crossword app for Android and iOS feels right at home. You can play through the app today, along with several other NYT games, though you’ll need a subscription for those. For Wordle, you’ll just need to sign up for a free NYT account, which you can do through Google for quick and easy access.

