How to link Wordle to an account for sync across Android, iOS, and other devices

Over the past few months, the absurdly popular word game – Wordle – has taken the world by storm. Up until this point, your scores and winning streaks were only available on the device you played on. Now, however, all of these Wordle stats can sync across devices. Here’s how.

Wordle’s new feature

Looking back, it’s interesting to see Wordle’s success and how popular the online game has become, especially considering the massive lack of features. There are no microtransactions, no leaderboards, and no social platform for gaming with friends. In all, Wordle is completely bare bones.

In part, that’s probably what made it so incredibly popular, to begin with. The raw simplicity of the game has a draw, wherein it’s extremely easy to sit down and jump in no matter what devices you had or OS you were running. Wordle runs on iOS and Android beautifully.

That isn’t to say the game couldn’t use at least a couple of features. One that has been added since The New York Times bought the rights to the game is the ability for users to sync Wordle progress to an account. You can still play with no account, though, if you care about your stats and streaks, you likely don’t want to lose that data. Tying Wordle to an account ensures those statistics are safe and sound.

How to sync Wordle stats with an account

In order to sync all of your Wordle progress and statistics, you need to sign up for a free New York Times account. Here’s how:

On your device’s browser, head to nytimes.com/games/wordle. Once there, tap the icon that looks like a winner’s podium. This is the statistics panel. Tap or click Log in or create a free account. Create an account or log in using an existing one. Tip: You can log in using an existing Google Account.

Once you’re logged in, the stats you’ve tallied up over time will sync to your NYT account. From there, you can log in and play on any other device and keep playing with the same rankings.

The process needed to sync Wordle across devices is extremely easy and straightforward. This new feature is highly recommended if you don’t mind making a free New York Times account.

