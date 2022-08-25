Galaxy Z Fold 4 gets support for Samsung’s Expert RAW camera app

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 officially releases tomorrow, and just in time for launch, Samsung is adding support for the foldable to its Expert RAW camera app.

Samsung Expert RAW 2.0.00.3 is rolling out now with support for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 in tow.

The Expert RAW app, which officially launched earlier this year on select Galaxy smartphones, offers users more control over the camera experience on their device. The app essentially offers full manual control over the cameras, including ISO, focus, shutter speed, and more. It even directly links up with Adobe Lightroom for editing.

While most folks will generally prefer taking shot with the standard camera app, Expert RAW offers a handy additional level of control. But, it’s only available on some devices. Prior to the Fold 4, Samsung also added Expert RAW to the Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy S21 Ultra, the Galaxy S20 Ultra, and the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. Last year’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 is also supported.

This latest update also adds support for Custom Presets. Users can now select a variety of custom settings and save those settings for use in a later shot, instead of being required to manually re-input the changes. Samsung also says this update should further improve low-light performance.

What’s New Update on the supported models (Galaxy Z Fold4)

New support of ‘Custom Preset’

Image quality improvements in low light.

While the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is technically not releasing until tomorrow, August 26, pre-orders have been arriving for many customers over the course of this week. If you already have a Fold 4 in hand, you can download Expert RAW now from the Galaxy Store.

