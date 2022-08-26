Deals: OnePlus 10 Pro now $125 off, Galaxy Tab S8 hits $654, more

All of today’s best deals are now headlined by a chance to score all-time lows on OnePlus 10 Pro at $125 off. Joined by a Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 sale to $654, you can also save on Samsung’s latest Frame 2022 TVs. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

OnePlus 10 Pro lands at all-time lows

Amazon is now offering the unlocked 10 Pro 5G 256GB Android Smartphone for $845. Typically fetching $970, today’s offer is delivering a new all-time low. Amounting to $125 in savings, this is $4 under our previous mention and marking the best price yet. Those who can get away with half the storage can score the 128GB capacity for $800, down from $899.

OnePlus 10 Pro, in case of either storage capacity, arrives as the brand’s latest flagship smartphone and comes powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. The actual Android experience plays out on a 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz, which lets you lineup photos on the smartphone’s Hasselblad’s photography experience that leverages a 48MP triple-sensor camera array. Other notable features you’d expect from a flagship like the inclusion of a much quicker fingerprint scanner is joined by 65W fast charging and more. Dive into our longterm hands-on review for a closer look at what to expect.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 hits $654

Amazon now offers the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Wi-Fi 256GB for $653.86 shipped. Down from the usual $780 price tag you’d more regularly spend, today’s offer is delivering the second-best price to date at $126 off. This comes within $5 of the all-time low, which we’ve only seen once before back in June. Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab S8 arrives centered around an 11-inch dynamic LCD display and comes powered by the recent Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. Backed 256GB of storage, a microSD card slot lets you expand the memory pool up to 1TB to complement the S Pen support, Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, and DeX integration. Dive into our first impressions hands-on coverage for a better idea of what to expect

Samsung’s latest Frame 2022 TVs at new lows from $740

Woot is now discounting nearly the entire lineup of Samsung’s latest Frame 2022 4K AirPlay 2 TVs. Shipping is free for Prime members, though you’ll have to pay a $6 delivery fee otherwise. Starting at $739.99 for the 43-inch model, this is down from the usual $998 price tag you’d pay at Amazon and delivers a new all-time low; we last saw the model at $848 back in July, with today’s price cut saving you $258. Those same all-time low savings apply to the rest of the lineup at up to $1,198 off, which is detailed below.

Across the board, Samsung’s new iteration of Frame TVs sport 4K HDR QLED panels with 120Hz refresh rates much the same as before, but with a new Matte Display anti-glare screen. That helps enable the unique design that blends in amongst the rest of your home decor and can even double as a digital picture frame for both personal photos and gallery-quality artwork. Get all the details in our launch coverage.

