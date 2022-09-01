With Pixel 7, Google starts moving flagship production out of China as it ‘explores’ 2023 foldable

Smartphone makers are increasingly moving production out of China given geopolitical tensions and disruptive factory shutdowns (due to pandemic lockdowns) – with Google doing so for the Pixel 7 – but it will still need the country for foldable manufacturing.

According to the New York Times, “part of Google’s newest Pixel phone production will be done in Vietnam.” Notably, its A-series line of mid-range phones are already “Made in Vietnam,” including the Pixel 4a, 5a, and 6a. However, a Pixel 3a we had on hand was manufactured in China.

Today’s article says Google started looking at alternatives to Foxconn factories in southern China as the “tariff battle intensified” in 2019. A Pixel 6 Pro, 5, and 4 we checked today are all from China, but that will start to change with the Pixel 7.

That said, the implication is that the majority of this year’s upcoming flagship phone series will still be from China. Looking ahead, the NYT says Google “expects Vietnam to provide as much as half of next year’s high-end Pixel phones,” which presumably refers to the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro.

However, newer, more complicated manufacturing still requires China. The NYT notes that “Google is exploring a foldable phone for 2023.” Foldable screen and hinge technology are cited as “probably requir[ing] production to be close to key suppliers in China.”

Back in March, a report said that Google was postponing its foldable plans for 2022, which we heard could be branded as the “Pixel Notepad.” It’s supposed to have an inner folding display and external screen with a shape closer to the Oppo Find N than Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold.

More on Pixel foldable:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: