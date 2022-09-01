Deals: Sony Xperia 5 IV pre-order discounts, Hisense A6 Google TVs from $290, more

All of today’s best deals are now live to kick off the new month, with Sony Xperia 5 IV pre-orders going live with $278 in savings attached. The latest 2022 Hisense A6 Google TVs are also now on sale from $290, as well. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Sony Xperia 5 IV Smartphone sees pre-order discount

Today, Sony is launching its latest Android smartphone in the form of the new Xperia 5 IV. This handset looks to revive the compact smartphone in the brand’s lineup while still delivering on the flagship-caliber and photography-oriented features we’ve come to expect from Sony. Now available for pre-order from several retailers ahead of launching next month, you can now lock-in a free pair of Sony’s popular XM4 ANC Earbuds for free with the $999 price tag on the Sony Xperia 5 IV, which scores you $278 in added value and will likely be the only chance to save on the upcoming release until well after it launches.

Sony’s latest Android smartphone comes centered around a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip for the very first time and uses all of that power to drive the photography experience. It’s an approach that we’ve seen countless times from Sony as of late, and one that helps the company stand out amongst other Android handsets on the market. Chipset aside, you’re looking at a 6.1-inch FHD+ 120Hz OLED display that is 50% brighter than previous generations.

The rear camera array is also receiving lots of love this time around, with the 12MP triple-sensor setup being comprised of 16mm ultra-wide, 24mm wide, and 60mm telephoto lenses. All three can now record 120FPS slow-motion video in 4K, and Sony has also baked in real-time tracking and Eye AF into its new Xperia 5 IV. You can get a better idea of what to expect from the Sony Xperia 5 IV in our launch coverage.

Hisense A6 Google TVs on sale from $290

Amazon and Best Buy are now discounting the latest Hisense A6H Google TV 2022 lineup, which comes headlined by the 70-inch 4K UHD model at $530. Normally fetching $590, this recent release hit the scene just back in August and is now $60 off for the very first time. Much like the other models included in the sale, this is a new all-time low, as well.

Across the Hisense A6 Series, you’re looking at 4K UHD panels that come backed by the company’s AI Upscaler for ensuring even older content can take advantage of the screen. You’ll also find HDR10 backed by Dolby Vision as well as a Game Mode that improves the experience of the TV’s 60Hz refresh rate, though the best part for many will likely be the onboard Google TV features, which pairs with a voice remote for pulling up content. If you want to plug in another device, there are three onboard HDMI ports to round out the package.

Other Hisense A6 Google TVs on sale:

Best trade-in deals

