YouTube TV adds HSN, offers free HBO Max and Cinemax until Friday

After a quintet of channels in April, YouTube TV is now adding HSN (Home Shopping Network), while there’s currently a free preview of HBO Max and Cinemax through Friday. Additionally, YouTube TV now supports subscribing to select add-on channels without needing the Base Plan.

HSN’s addition is rather self-explanatory, with YouTube TV also offering QVC. Meanwhile, you can watch HBO Max for free until Friday. YouTube TV touts in-progress shows like House of the Dragon and Industry, while Westworld recently wrapped up its fourth season. Cinemax is also available for “fan favorites like The Bourne Identity and Pacific Rim.”

Like before, though, this usually takes place over the weekend. “There’s no action needed on your part. Just watch away through Friday” in the YouTube TV apps; however, this preview “does not provide access to the stand-alone HBO Max application.”

Speaking of add-on channels, you’ve been able to subscribe to individual networks without paying for the $64.99 Base Plan for a few months now. This covers:

Hallmark Movies Now Acorn TV Docurama Showtime MLB.tv Law & Crime Starz HBO Max VSiN NBA League Pass Cinemax Outside TV Features Epix IFC Films Unlimited Spanish Plan Shudder Curiosity Stream Sundance Now Dove ALLBLK CONtv

It’s notable in the context of rumors that YouTube proper is working on its own “channel store.” The YouTube TV capability is basically that upcoming plan in trial form.

