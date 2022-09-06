YouTube TV 5.1 surround sound is now available on Apple TV

Back in March, YouTube TV said surround sound would be coming to Apple TV, and today 5.1 audio is now available for that streaming box.

YouTube TV made the announcement on Twitter this afternoon. Surround sound first rolled out to Google/Android TV and Roku in June, with certain Amazon Five TV devices following later in the month.

You “automatically get 5.1 audio whenever it’s available” with a compatible speaker system required. Not all content (live, DVR, and video on-demand) is supported. To check programming:

  1. Open the YouTube TV app on your TV, and play a video.
  2. Go to the player controls, then select More .
  3. Select the bug .
  4. Stats for nerds will be displayed on top of the video while the video is playing.

If surround sound is available for the program you’re watching, you’ll see AC-3/EAC-3 listed in the Codecs section.

The last devices to get surround sound will be game consoles, and work continues. The list of surround-sound compatible devices — plus Apple TV now — is below:

  • Samsung + LG + Vizio devices with Cobalt 20 or above
  • Traditional Chromecasts
  • Android TV
  • Google TV
  • Roku
  • Fire TV Stick 4K Max, Fire TV Stick, Fire TV Stick Lite, Fire TV Cube, Fire TV Stick 4K, and Fire TV Stick with 4K Ultra HD

