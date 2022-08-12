Report: YouTube working on ‘channel store’ for subscribing to streaming services

Google is reportedly following Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video in letting users subscribe to other streaming services through a YouTube “channel store.”

According to the Wall Street Journal, YouTube is “planning to launch an online store for streaming video services and has renewed talks with entertainment companies about participating in the platform.”

This “channel store” — as it’s referred to internally — could launch “as early as this fall,” with YouTube reportedly working on this for “at least 18 months.” That is a surprisingly lengthy development period given that YouTube TV already has this capability for HBO, AMC+, Showtime, and many others.

That said, the cord-cutting service is only available in the United States and YouTube proper is presumably aiming for a wider launch. In fact, the WSJ says YouTube’s selling point to partners is its large scale around the world. It comes as YouTube recently revamped its movie experience.

The pitch is that the new YouTube channel store would offer great marketing for streaming services because consumers could watch trailers of shows or movies free on YouTube and then easily pay to subscribe to the service.

Meanwhile, contract negotiations are ongoing:

YouTube is discussing splitting subscription revenue with streaming partners, although the terms may vary widely for each partner, according to people familiar with the situation.

For end users, the benefit of subscribing via YouTube’s channel store is the simplicity and stability of Google’s video-streaming infrastructure. YouTube arguably has the best and most consistent video player. That said, the mobile app is going to get awfully crowded.

More on YouTube:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: