Deals: Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro see very first discount to $180, Chromebooks, more

All of today’s best deals kick off with the very first discount on Samsung’s all-new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at $180. That’s alongside a perfect back to school discount on Lenovo’s new Flex 5 Chromebook at $250 and iOttie’s latest Easy One Touch 5 car mounts from $20. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Galaxy Buds 2 Pro see very first discount

Woot is now offering the all-new Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds in all three colors for $180. Down from $230, this is one of the first price cuts to date and a chance to save on the brand new debuts with $50 in savings attached.

Samsung’s just-released Galaxy Buds 2 Pro just hit the scene last month and arrive as the second-generation flagship listening experience for the Galaxy stable. Packed into the refreshed design, the new releases arrive wtih Hi-Res audio support in the form of 24-bit playback to complement the overhauled active noise cancellation performance. Battery life clocks in at a solid five hours from the buds themselves, with the charging case delivering up to 30 hours of extra listening in a build that’s 15% smaller than the previous-generation pair. You can learn all about the new experience over in our hands-on review, as well.

Lenovo’s latest Flex 5 Chromebook falls to $250

Amazon is now offering the latest 2022 Lenovo Flex 5 13-inch Chromebook for $250. Normally fetching $320, today’s offer is delivering one of the first notable discounts to date at $70 off while coming within $2 of the all-time low. This is the second-best price so far, as well.

Just in time for the back to school season, one of Lenovo’s latest Chromebooks is now on sale and delivering a portable workstation centered around a 2-in-1 design. Its 13-inch FHD touchscreen can fold back into a tablet for alternating between school work and Netflix binge sessions, and the entire package comes backed by 64GB of storage, 4GB of RAM, and a 1.9GHz processor.

Save 20% on iOttie’s latest Easy One Touch 5 car mounts

Amazon now offers the iOttie Easy One Touch 5 Car Mount in several styles starting with the Dashboard model at $20. Usually fetching $25, you’re looking at the second-best discount of the year with 20% in savings attached. Only having been beaten by Prime Day, this is still one of the lowest prices to date.

Delivering iOttie’s recently-refreshed One Touch mount, the brand’s latest in-car accessory arrives with a suction cup base and telescoping arm. Attaching to your dashboard or windshield, it’ll hold your iPhone or Android smartphone in-view for keeping an eye on navigation and the like. Plus, the mount can adjust to hold everything from the compact handsets to flagship-caliber devices.

