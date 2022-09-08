Google TV will curate movies with audio descriptions in accessibility push

As Google works to further improve accessibility on Android, the company is also making efforts on the big screen. Now, Google TV will begin to showcase content that has audio descriptions available.

Google TV will start showing a “curated library” of movies that have audio descriptions. An audio description narrates visual information alongside the movie’s general dialogue to help those with impaired vision – whether that’s low-vision or blindness – experience the film.

The company explains:

To make TV shows and movies more accessible to people who are blind or low-vision, Audio Descriptions on Google TV narrate live visual information as it happens so you never miss that crucial cliffhanger. Now you can find a curated library of movies with audio descriptions on Google TV — just press the Google Assistant button and say, “Search audio description movies” to start exploring.

It seems that the primary way to access this library of films that support audio descriptions on Google TV will be through the Assistant, but it seems entirely possible that the platform could later show this content through a homescreen row.

Notably, too, this curated selection appears only to show content available for purchase through Google, not content with audio descriptions available on streaming services. YouTube content also appears to be supported, but perhaps only films through the platform and not user-uploaded content.

More on Google TV:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: