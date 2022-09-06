Low-end Chromecast with Google TV launch is reportedly ‘imminent,’ may cost 40% less

The Chromecast with Google TV first launched almost two full years ago, and it seems the second step in Google’s streaming lineup is incoming. The low-end Chromecast with Google TV, known unofficially as the “HD” model, is apparently right around the corner, and pricing is finally being hinted at.

To recap what we’ve seen to date, we first reported on a new Chromecast with Google TV device in the pipeline all the way back in January.

That was quickly corroborated as a “low-end” device aimed at HD TVs rather than the 4K models that the existing Chromecast can be used with. The existing model also refreshed its packaging to include “4K” on the box, presumably to differentiate it from the forthcoming HD model.

Then, in June, a device matching the description of this new “Chromecast with Google TV HD” passed through the FCC.

Now, WinFuture reported that this new lower-priced Chromecast with Google TV has an “imminent” arrival. The report said that the device is “now appearing at the first dealers,” hinting that retail stock is already in place. There’s no set date in place here, but it suggests something sooner than the just-announced October 6 event where Google will release the Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch.

As for the price, this report gives us our first idea of how much this HD version of Chromecast with Google TV might cost.

Apparently, at least in Europe, the device will cost around 40 euros, presumably €39.99, given Google’s usual pattern. That’s over 40% off the cost of the 4K version of Google’s streamer, which sells for €69.99 in Europe. The €39.99 price tag is the same as what Google asks for in Europe for the existing Chromecast dongle without Google TV, which debuted back in 2018. If that is the case, it seems reasonable to expect this device to sell for $29.99 in the US, the cost of 2018’s Chromecast in the region.

If Google is set to debut this new device imminently, there are a few related devices that it would make some sense to arrive alongside. As we’ve previously reported, there’s a Wi-Fi 6 version of Nest Wifi in development and also the wired-only refresh to the Nest Doorbell that supports 24/7 recording.

