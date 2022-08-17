Google TV rolling out new ‘Watch With Me’ collection from Scandal’s Kerry Washington

Google TV is all about recommendations, and today the platform is rolling out a new homescreen section with picks from actress Kerry Washington.

The Watch With Me collection on Google TV has featured several different actors and actresses over the past couple of years, and the latest is with Kerry Washington.

Kerry Washington is best known from her role as Olivia Pope in the ABC series Scandal, which concluded in 2018. Washington can also be recognized in projects such as 2004’s Ray, 2012’s Django Unchained, and her supporting role in the 2000’s Fantastic Four films. In October, Kerry Washington will play a role in The School for Good and Evil, a Netflix original film starring Charlize Theron, Michelle Yeoh, Ben Kingsley, and others.

Her new section on the Google TV homescreen features over two dozen films and TV shows that she recommends, including a video interview that’s embedded below.

The full list of films and TV shows follows:

Splash

Insecure

CODA

Malcolm X

Little Fires Everywhere

Into the Woods

The Little Mermaid

Abbott Elementary

The Sound of Music

The Sopranos

The Wiz

Atlanta

West Side Story (2021)

Descendants 2

Damages

Never Have I Ever

American Son

It’s A Wonderful Life

West Side Story (Original)

When Harry Met Sally

Big Little Lies

The Joker

The Closer

Love Life

A Different World

Quantum Leap (1989)

The West Wing

The Wizard of Oz

Ted Lasso

Beaches

The Color Purple

Inside Out

Game of Thrones

Euphoria

The Wire

More on Google TV:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: