Google TV rolling out new ‘Watch With Me’ collection from Scandal’s Kerry Washington

Google TV is all about recommendations, and today the platform is rolling out a new homescreen section with picks from actress Kerry Washington.

The Watch With Me collection on Google TV has featured several different actors and actresses over the past couple of years, and the latest is with Kerry Washington.

Kerry Washington is best known from her role as Olivia Pope in the ABC series Scandal, which concluded in 2018. Washington can also be recognized in projects such as 2004’s Ray, 2012’s Django Unchained, and her supporting role in the 2000’s Fantastic Four films. In October, Kerry Washington will play a role in The School for Good and Evil, a Netflix original film starring Charlize Theron, Michelle Yeoh, Ben Kingsley, and others.

Her new section on the Google TV homescreen features over two dozen films and TV shows that she recommends, including a video interview that’s embedded below.

The full list of films and TV shows follows:

  • Splash
  • Insecure
  • CODA
  • Malcolm X
  • Little Fires Everywhere
  • Into the Woods
  • The Little Mermaid
  • Abbott Elementary
  • The Sound of Music
  • The Sopranos
  • The Wiz
  • Atlanta
  • West Side Story (2021)
  • Descendants 2
  • Damages
  • Never Have I Ever
  • American Son
  • It’s A Wonderful Life
  • West Side Story (Original)
  • When Harry Met Sally
  • Big Little Lies
  • The Joker
  • The Closer
  • Love Life
  • A Different World
  • Quantum Leap (1989)
  • The West Wing
  • The Wizard of Oz
  • Ted Lasso
  • Beaches
  • The Color Purple
  • Inside Out
  • Game of Thrones
  • Euphoria
  • The Wire

