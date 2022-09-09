Stadia Changelog: Cyberpunk expansion, four new games coming, and a mighty need for bug fixes

Google Stadia this week picked up confirmation of four new games on the way, as well as being one of the most easily accessible ways to play the new Cyberpunk 2077 expansion, Phantom Liberty.

Stadia Changelog is a weekly series on 9to5Google where we round up some of the Stadia news that we wouldn’t otherwise be able to talk about. This includes a roundup of which new games were released on Stadia during the week, which games saw updates and patches, new games either confirmed or speculated for the platform, and more. Come back every Friday, and don’t forget to check out Bandwidth, our weekly look at the rest of the cloud gaming world, including GeForce Now, Luna, and more.

New games on Stadia

No new games were released on Google Stadia this week, the thirteenth week this year without any new releases.

Google has added 48 new games to Stadia in 2022. In 2021, Google delivered 107 new titles to the Stadia library, and the company promised at least 100 new games during 2022, which is impossible at this current rate, unless there are dozens of releases in the coming weeks.

Games coming to Stadia

Google officially announced four new games coming to Stadia this week, starting with ski resort builder Snowtopia. The game allows players to build a ski resort from scratch, managing resources and funds along the way, much like Cities: Skylines. Somni brings a horror multiplayer game to Stadia while Slaycation Paradise is a “multi-dimensional apocalyptic tour” tower defense game.

Atari has also confirmed that Gravitar: Recharged will be coming to Stadia “soon.” The game was previously released on other platforms in June.

None of these games have firm release dates.

On the speculative side, there’s a good hint that Arctic Awakening could be headed to Stadia, as the folks at StadiaSource spotted.

Updates

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty expansion, plus Edgerunners update

One of the biggest stories in gaming this week came in the form of Cyberpunk 2077’s first major expansion, “Phantom Liberty.” The expansion is slated to arrive in 2023 and continue the game’s main story, even bringing back Keanu Reeves’ Johnny Silverhand.

What’s interesting about this expansion is that it’s only coming to select platforms; PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC will get the expansion, as will Google Stadia. But last-gen consoles are being abandoned as of this week’s 1.6 patch.

Alongside that reveal, the latest update for Cyberpunk 2077 delivers the “Edgerunners” pack which brings in-game items, new quests, and more inspired by the upcoming Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime.

Wardrobe Transmog – allows players to change the appearance of your outfit without changing your armor’s stats.

Three New Gigs – these optional quests expand your forays into Night City.

New Weapons – you can never have too many options.

Edgerunners Content Pack – includes items inspired by the upcoming Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime.

Cyberpunk 2077 also added a cross-progression option in its latest update, but that doesn’t appear to be working on Stadia.

Five Nights at Freddy’s gets Crowd Choice

Security Breach, the latest installment in the Five Nights at Freddy’s franchise, this week picked up support for Crowd Choice on Google Stadia, a platform-exclusive feature.

Google Stadia now has over 150 trials

Stadia continues its push for game trials, now offering over 150 trials with the latest additions including:

Where are the bug fixes? Broken games on Stadia

Starting this week, Stadia Changelog will include a running list of games that are not currently working properly on Stadia. If you’re a regular Stadia player, drop a comment below or reach out to let us know of issues! We’ll do our best to capture major problems here.

Risk of Rain 2 has been broken for weeks

Earlier this week we reported on Risk of Rain 2 having broken multiplayer and performance issues since last month. At this point, there’s still no sign of a fix.

Other games with issues on Stadia

Beyond those mentioned above, there are issues with a lot of other games on Stadia currently, as we’ve listed below.

On August 8, we also received reports that Stadia was particularly buggy in the UK, with Pro subscribers unable to play games in 4K, and some players even seeing their accounts show the wrong username and lose access to their Pro library. This does appear to have been resolved at this point.

We’ll update this list weekly, so drop a comment below or reach out if you’re seeing issues we haven’t covered!

Thanks Adam, @Lord_Warpa, more

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: