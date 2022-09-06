Cyberpunk 2077 DLC ‘Phantom Liberty’ is coming to Stadia, but not last-gen consoles

This morning, CD Projekt RED announced the first DLC for their beleaguered game Cyberpunk 2077. In an interesting twist, the Cyberpunk 2077 DLC “Phantom Liberty” will be released for Stadia players but not for last-gen consoles.

Cyberpunk 2077 and Stadia have an interesting history together, with the game seemingly intended, at one point, to prove that Google’s game streaming platform was ready to handle the latest AAA games. And to a certain extent, that point was well made, as Stadia coincidentally offered the least buggy version of 2020’s glitchiest game at launch. However, it’s not clear if Cyberpunk 2077 had much of an impact on Stadia or vice versa, as a question about Stadia sales numbers elicited a nervous laugh from CD Projekt RED’s CEO.

It seems Stadia’s unique relationship with Cyberpunk 2077 is set to continue into next year, following the announcement of the game’s first DLC. The first trailer for “Phantom Liberty” released today, showing the protagonist V swearing an oath to the “New United States of America.” In the last few seconds of the video, the familiar voice of Johnny Silverhand (portrayed by Keanu Reeves) can be heard, suggesting the add-on will take place prior to the game’s endings.

Notably, Cyberpunk 2077 is set to discontinue updates for last-generation consoles, like the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, following today’s release of Patch 1.6, with the DLC also not arriving on those platforms. However, the trailer for Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty confirms that the DLC will indeed be available for Google Stadia, pushing the streaming platform ahead of those last-gen consoles.

The first DLC for Cyberpunk 2077, Phantom Liberty, is set to release in 2023 and will be available on Google Stadia, PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series consoles.

