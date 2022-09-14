Deals: Google Pixel 6a hits $390, Anker ANC headphones 30% off, more

All of today’s best deals are now up for the taking and headlined by a chance to score the already affordable Google Pixel 6a for even less, with a drop to $390. That’s alongside 30% off Anker ANC headphones through the end of the day and TCL’s 2022 65-inch VRR 4K smart Google TV at $500. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google Pixel 6a gets even more affordable

After seeing some of the latest Samsung handsets go up for sale earlier in the week, it’s now time for one of the more recent additions to the Google lineup to take the deals spotlight. Right now Amazon is offering the unlocked Google Pixel 6a 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $390. That’s down from the usual $449 price tag in order to deliver $59 in savings. This is the second-best Amazon price to date – and the lowest in nearly a month – but an all-around rare chance to save.

Google Pixel 6a arrives as the brand’s latest handset, taking a slightly more affordable approach from last year’s 6/Pro handsets. There’s still the same Google Tensor chipset at the center of the experience, with a 6.1-inch FHD+ 60Hz display being paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. You can also expect to enjoy 24-hour battery life as well as all the usual photograph features packed into the 12MP wide and 12MP ultrawide lenses around back. Our hands-on review offers a better idea of what to expect.

Amazon now takes 30% off Anker ANC headphones

The official Anker Amazon storefront is offering up to 30% off a range of its over-ear headphones in various colorways. One notable deal is on the Anker Soundcore Q30 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones at $60. Regularly $90 for most of last year and the beginning of 2022, they, more lately, sell for $85 and are now 29% off the going rate.

These headphones feature three modes of active noise cancellation (transport, outdoor, and indoors) for various common scenarios, including on planes and when out and about. Alongside the 40mm drivers, silk diaphragm construction, and soft protein leather ear cups, they feature up to 60 hours of wireless battery life with a five-minute quick charge, which adds four more hours.

TCL’s 2022 65-inch VRR 4K smart Google TV just hit the Amazon low

Amazon is now offering the TCL 65-inch Class 5-Series 4K QLED Dolby Vision HDR Smart Google TV for $500. This one is also matched at Best Buy where it typically fetches $650. While it more typically goes for $600 elsewhere, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low at $50 below our previous mention, nonetheless.

This is a 2022 model 4K TCL smart TV built around the Google ecosystem for direct access to content services and apps as well as Chromecast-supported streaming. It might not be a 120Hz model, but it is a particularly affordable way to land a current-generation 65-inch display that still features VRR for gaming, three HDMI inputs, and a USB port.

