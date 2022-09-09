YouTube Music gets Instagram Stories sharing for songs, albums, and playlists

Following Snapchat back in March, YouTube Music is rolling out the ability to share songs and other works (with cover art) to Instagram Stories.

This feature has taken some time to arrive, with users possibly noticing the icon (rounded square) only to have it crash when attempted in the past year.

It’s now operational, and you start by selecting a work and opening its Share menu. This is available across songs you’re currently streaming in Now Playing, the albums page, and playlists.

You’ll notice a new circular Instagram share target that is different from the actual one used by the installed application. The camera part of the icon is smaller, while the gradient is deeper.

Tapping launches the Instagram Stories interface with cover art front and center. The song name is next with artist and type as well as a logo for the music service. This UI is identical to the Snapchat experience, which first debuted for iOS at the end of 2021.

Once published, you can tap the top-left corner of your screen to “Play on YouTube Music.” We’re seeing this Instagram Stories button widely rolled out with version 5.23.50 of YouTube Music for Android today.

This could help Google’s streaming service increase its social presence on networks and really should have come much sooner.

More on YouTube Music:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: