Deals: OnePlus 10T 256GB $99 off, SanDisk microSD cards from $15, Sony LinkBuds, more

All of today’s best deals are now live and headlined by a $99 discount on the OnePlus 10T 256GB smartphone. That’s joined by the first price cuts on SanDisk’s new Extreme microSD cards from $15 and Sony’s unique new true wireless LinkBuds at $145. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

OnePlus 10T 256GB now $99 off with rare pre-order discount

The new OnePlus 10T is slated to begin shipping later this month, and now Amazon is offering another chance to lock-in your order at a discount. Serving up the unlocked 256GB capacity of the upcoming 5G smartphone, you can now drop the price down to $650. Normally fetching $749, a price you’ll pay direct from OnePlus right now, today’s offer amounts to $99 in savings and matches our previous mention from right when the device was revealed last month. This is still one of the first chances to save and an all-time low that drops the elevated capacity to the same price as the base configuration.

OnePlus 10T arrives as a more budget-focused handset compared to the flagship 10 Pro counterpart and comes centered around the new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip. Complete with a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, there’s also 256GB of storage and 16GB of RAM, not to mention the 125W charging and a triple-lens camera array around back with a 50MP main sensor. We dove in to take a closer look in our hands-on review, as well.

Save on SanDisk’s new Extreme microSD cards with 190MB/s speeds

Amazon is now offering the first price cuts on SanDisk’s recently-refreshed Extreme microSD cards headlined by the 512GB capacity model at $77. Normally fetching $109, today’s price cut is the first chance to save and a new all-time low at $32 off. Other capacities are also on sale and detailed below.

Delivering one of the latest microSD cards from SanDisk, its new Extreme series steps up to 190MB/s transfer speeds compared to the 160MB/s speeds offered the last time around. That makes these more than capable of handling 4K and even 5K footage, as well as serving as extra storage for your Android smartphone, Nintendo Switch, and more.

SanDisk Extreme microSD cards:

Sony’s unique new true wireless LinkBuds offer ambient audio passthrough

Amazon now offers the Sony LinkBuds True Wireless Earbuds for $145. While you’d more regularly pay $178, today’s offer amounts to a new all-time low at $33 off. This is $13 below our previous mention and delivering a new all-time low. Taking a hardware approach to the software transparency mode feature, Sony’s new LinkBuds are centered around open ring-style drivers that all sound to naturally pass through from the outside world.

Our hands-on review explores what to expect on that front, though the spoiler is that these are ideal for public transportation commuters and the like. The Sony V1 processor balances the sound profile and rounds out the package alongside 20-hour battery life, IPX4 water-resistance, and an ultra-compact charging case.

