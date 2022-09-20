Here’s just what color Pixel 7 our readers said they’ll pick up

With the launch of Google’s next flagship phones right around the corner, we asked 9to5Google readers just what color Pixel 7 you’re looking to pick up — here’s what you said.

It seems that a lot of you out there are enamoured with the new options but disappointed that some of the standout colors have been ditched in favor of muted tones. Somewhat unsurprisingly, the Hazel Pixel 7 Pro is the color that most of you out there seem to be looking at picking up most. With over 25% of the vote share, it was the runaway leader.

Just over 17% of you out there are actually sticking with your current device or looking elsewhere. Like reader Robert, many have just picked up the Pixel 6a so, rightfully, are staying put at least until the Pixel 8 or 9 series — should they arrive in the coming years.

We were quite puzzled that a sizeable 16% of you are planning on picking up the Pixel 7 Pro in Obsidian. A further 13% said they are looking toward the Pixel 7 in Obsidian. That means, in reality, over 29% want a fairly plain black color Pixel 7/7 Pro series handset. Given the general disdain for glossy finishes, this caught us off guard.

In contrast, the Pixel 7 series in Snow accounted for a cumulative 18% of the vote share. Breaking this down, the Pixel 7 in Snow made up 6% while Pixel 7 Pro in the same color was fourth in the chart at 12%.

As the only bright or playful color coming in the new lineup, it’s another shock that the Lemongrass color Pixel 7 made up 10% of the vote. Given that the Pixel 6a offers a similar shade and is sticking around, the Sage model might fill the color gap. However, it could be that people want the Pro model, and this is why the slightly lesser Pixel 7 is less wanted or desired. Reader Veep echoed some of our thoughts saying they were “bummed” that Google is “ditching the Coral” version so they are going for Snow or Lemongrass as a result.

Reader Mason makes the most salient point for many people stating that they’ll “just stick a back case on” and that they’ll “forget about the color.” If you’re not actively looking at the color of the Pixel 7, does it matter all that much? That’s probably a question for another day.

More on Google Pixel:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: