Pixel Buds Pro update readies five-band equalizer, volume balancing

Previously announced by Google, the latest update to the dedicated app for the Pixel Buds Pro brings us closer to having a built-in, customizable five-band equalizer.

When the Pixel Buds Pro were released earlier this year, Google announced that quite a few additional features would be arriving for the earbuds before the end of 2022. One of these upcoming features, Spatial Audio, was even teased in the Android 13 QPR1 Beta, appearing as a new toggle with no apparent functionality.

Today, a new update for the Pixel Buds app — version 1.0.474476083 — began rolling out via the Play Store, and inside we’ve found multiple references to the upcoming equalizer feature. As was initially promised, you’re only able to adjust five different bands of sound — “Low Bass,” “Bass,” “Mid,” “Treble,” and “Upper Treble.”

Breaking from the traditional layout for an equalizer — which typically arranges the bands horizontally with vertical sliders — the Pixel Buds Pro EQ will have five horizontal sliders. Or, if you don’t want to play with each of the options, you can choose from one of seven different presets.

Create a custom equalizer

Adjust sliders right or left according to your personal audio preferences

Balanced

Clarity

Default

Heavy bass

Last saved

Light bass

Vocal boost

Additionally, the Pixel Buds app is preparing to offer a volume-balance slider, which would allow you to play music/movies at a slightly different volume for each of your ears.

Volume balance

The Volume balance feature may conflict with other volume balance settings set on other devices.

For now, these features were not available on the device we tested, but it may begin rolling out soon. If you get the new Pixel Buds app update on your phone, let us know in the comments whether the new equalizer and volume balance options appear for your Pixel Buds Pro.

