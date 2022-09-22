Deals: Pixel 6 Pro falls to $649, Google Nest Learning Thermostat $189, Chromebooks, more

All of today’s best deals are headlined by the Google Tensor-backed Pixel 6 Pro at $250 off. Then you can take advantage of a fall discount on the Google Nest Learning Thermostat at $189 as well as the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook hitting $349. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Pixel 6 Pro with Google Tensor chip sees $250 fall discount

Just as Google’s Pixel 7 launch is around the corner, Amazon is now marking down the company’s current-generation flagship Android smartphone. Right now, you can score the unlocked Google Pixel 6 Pro 5G 128GB for $649 in several styles. Normally fetching $899, today’s offer is delivering the second-best price to date at $250 off. It comes within $50 of our previous mention from back in June and marks one of the best prices we’ve seen to date.

Google’s latest flagship smartphone arrives with the company’s new Tensor chipset for the first time and comes backed by other compelling specs, too. Pixel 6 Pro then sports a 6.7-inch AMOLED 120Hz display which is supplemented by 128GB of onboard storage and 12GB of RAM, as well as all-day battery life. Throw in the 50MP triple camera array around back and you’re looking at quite the capable handset. Dive into our hands-on review for extra insight.

Google Nest Learning Thermostat regulates fall temps with Assistant

Several retailers are now offering the latest Google Nest Learning Thermostat starting at $189 courtesy of Adorama. Over at B&H and Best Buy, you’ll also be able to save, while scoring the smart home upgrade for $1 more. Down from the usual $249 price tag you’d normally pay, today’s offer is $1 under our previous mention and delivering the best price of the summer or fall in the process.

Perfect for ensuring your smart house can handle the fluctuating temperatures this fall as the summer heat wave begins to break, the Nest Learning Thermostat will help automate your climate control settings. It sports one of the more aesthetically-pleasing form-factors on the market, with a touchscreen at the center of the design that combines with Assistant and smartphone control to deliver an energy-saving package for your smart home.

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook hits $349

Amazon currently offers the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook for $349. While you’d more regularly pay $430, today’s offer amounts to the second-best price to date. It has only sold for less once before earlier in the summer as part of a 1-day sale, and now you can lock-in $81 in savings.

This time around, Lenovo’s latest Chromebook is headlined by a 13.3-inch 1080p OLED display which pairs with its hybrid, detachable keyboard design. Everything comes powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 7c processor, 64GB of storage, and 4GB of RAM. Onboard Wi-Fi 6 support pairs with dual USB-C ports to round out the portable workstation. You can get some additional insight in our launch coverage.

