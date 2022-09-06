Google announces October 6 hardware event for Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch

Google this morning announced that it will be hosting its Pixel hardware event on Thursday, October 6.

Google already teased the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, as well as the Pixel Watch, at I/O 2022 in May. This upcoming event will fully detail those products, features, pricing, and availability. There’s a “It’s all coming together this fall” tagline that emphasizes the ecosystem of products.

There will be a livestream on October 6 at 10 a.m. ET for those online, while the company is hosting an in-person event in Brooklyn. This is Made by Google’s first physical presence after two years of virtual announcements in 2020 (Launch Night In) and 2021 (Pixel Fall Event).

To watch the livestream, go to https://GoogleStore.com/events

A teaser video for the October 6 event cycles through the upcoming flagship phones, wearable, and — curiously — Pixel Buds Pro. You can sign-up for reminders here.

We already have a good idea of the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro hardware, but — as always — it comes down to what new, AI-backed software features Google has built for the phones.

There’s an interesting new look at the Pixel 7 Pro in the aforementioned video. Head-on, the cameras are quite prominent with the telephoto very much noticeable within the circular lens, while there’s a ring around the middle ultrawide.

Meanwhile, Google has not really shown off Wear OS 3 for the Pixel Watch. It will certainly be more “stock” than Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 5, with the Montblanc Summit 3 providing a better idea of the UI, and could just be what’s available in the emulator. We also haven’t seen what cross-device features will bridge the wearable and phone experience.

It remains to be seen whether Google will announce any other hardware at the event. In terms of non-Pixel devices, a new Nest Wifi with 6E and “Chromecast HD” are expected.

