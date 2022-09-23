Stadia Changelog: New ‘Retro’ section, Chromecast (HD) is the latest compatible device

Google Stadia added several new games this week for the first time in a while, as the platform has also added a new “Retro” section and picked up some new hardware.

New games on Stadia

Stadia has been in a bit of a drought for new games for the past few weeks, but several new games arrived this week.

The biggest expansion game from a new “Retro Games” section on the Stadia store, which gives gamers a quick and easy place to pick up remakes of older games. Right now, the section is only containing Atari’s “Recharged” series, which picked up four new titles this week. Presumably, this section could expand in time – it seems like a no-brainer to add the Doom 64 port to this section.

All five new games added to Stadia this week include:

Google has added 53 new games to Stadia in 2022. In 2021, Google delivered 107 new titles to the Stadia library, and the company promised at least 100 new games during 2022, which is impossible at this current rate unless there are dozens of releases in the coming weeks.

Games coming to Stadia

As a part of October’s Stadia Pro lineup, five brand new games will be coming to Stadia including:

Arcade Paradise

Drawful 2

Slaycation Paradise

Tangle Tower

Looking for Aliens

From Space picked up a new release date of November 3 this week, after having been delayed earlier this month. The game will still arrive day-and-date on Stadia.

They're coming outta the malls! They're coming outta the gosh darned malls!!! We need a little more time to prepare for the invasion. From Space will now launch on November 3rd on #Steam #Stadia #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/m71tENMazJ — From Space | ✨Wishlist now✨ (@FromSpaceGame) September 20, 2022

Finally, Taxi Chaos is rumored to be headed to Stadia, as Stadiahoy claims. Take this with a huge grain of salt, as we’re not aware of any track record at play.

Updates

Chromecast with Google TV (HD) is officially Stadia-compatible

The Chromecast with Google TV (HD) went official this week for $29.99 with 1080p output, HDR, and official support for Google Stadia. The affordable streamer will be the latest addition to the list of officially supported devices for Stadia, the company confirmed to 9to5Google in a statement this week.

Both Chromecast with Google TV (HD) and Chromecast with Google TV (4K) models are officially supported Stadia devices.

Stadia 1440p is now on TVs, too

After launching to the web last week, Stadia has rolled out support for 1440p streaming on TVs, including both Android TV and Chromecast Ultra. This option is still exclusive to Pro subscribers.

Five Nights at Freddy’s fixes achievement bug

In a recent update, Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach fixed a bug on Stadia that prevented players from earning an achievement when fully completing the game.

The State of Stadia games: These titles are broken

After we shined a light on several titles not working properly on Stadia, it’s become even more clear that many titles on the platform are currently broken, missing content, or at least not in an ideal state.

Stadia Changelog will include a running list of games that are not currently working properly on Stadia. If you’re a regular Stadia player, drop a comment below or reach out to let us know of issues! We’ll do our best to capture major problems here.

New Stadia game issues, missing content

Saints Row – Latest update without a release date on Stadia

– Latest update without a release date on Stadia Golf With Your Friends – “Sports” expansion not coming to Stadia, others still missing

Other problems with Stadia games

Cyberpunk 2077 – Cross-progression missing on Stadia only

– Cross-progression missing on Stadia only Risk of Rain 2 – Broken multiplayer and performance issues

– Broken multiplayer and performance issues World War Z – Missing cross-play, promised “soon” in June 2022

– Missing cross-play, promised “soon” in June 2022 Outward – Low-quality rendering, no Definitive Edition coming

– Low-quality rendering, no Definitive Edition coming Ark: Survival Evolved – Out-of-date version breaks server support

– Out-of-date version breaks server support Humankind – Missing updates for several months

– Missing updates for several months Fast and Furious: Spy Racers – Missing “Arctic Challenge” expansion

– Missing “Arctic Challenge” expansion Avicii Invector – Missing levels on Stadia

– Missing levels on Stadia Jotun: Valhalla Edition – Game cannot be completed on Stadia

– Game cannot be completed on Stadia Legend of Keepers – Missing expansions

– Missing expansions Blue Fire – Missing expansions

– Missing expansions Titles from Outright Games – Missing expansions only on Stadia

Beyond these issues, there are also a ton of games with flaws on achievements. As one Stadia player pulled together, these are some of the problems at hand.

Ghost Recon Wildlands – multiple achievements bugged

Rise of the Tomb Raider – 150 card achievement bugged

WWZ – complete 100 PvE games bugged

Blue Fire – 2 achievements still bugged

Golf with your Friends – multiple achievements bugged

Jotun Valhalla Edition – bugged and cannot be finished

Hotline Miami 2 – no achievements unlock or work

Metro Exodus – 1 dlc achievement bugged

Dirt 5 – duplicate achievements and 1 doesn’t unlock

Monster Energy Supercross 3 – multiple achievements bugged

Saints Row 4 – dlc achievements bugged

PGA Tour – unlock all achievements achievement bugged

Phogs – Coop achievement bugged

Motogp20 – online achievements bugged

Young Souls – hardest difficulty bugged

Gylt – no combat achievement is bugged for some

Steamworld Quest – champion achievement bugged for some

Moonlighter – 1 final achievement bugged

Division 2 – photomode achievement bugged. Can be unlocked by playing on native PC with crossprogression

Two other players added that the “Take the Pod” achievement in Outriders is broken, as is the final achievement in Ys IX: Monstrum Nox.

