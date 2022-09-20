Google adding 6 Stadia Pro games for October 2022, including Arcade Paradise

October 2022 brings six games to Stadia Pro in an increase from last month.

Saturday, October 1 — appropriately — will see all the titles come to the $9.99 per month membership, starting with Arcade Paradise

Rather than wash rags for a living, turn the family laundromat into the ultimate 90’s-fuelled retro arcade adventure. Play, profit, and purchase new arcade machines with over 35 to choose from!

Other titles new to Stadia this month:

Drawful 2: The team that brought you Fibbage, Quiplash and YOU DON’T KNOW JACK presents Drawful 2. Play with your friends and online in the game of terrible drawings and hilariously wrong answers!

Slaycation Paradise: Launch into defending alternate Earths swarming with relentless hordes bent on ruining your vacation. Everything from shotguns and flamethrowers to cat-launchers and magic wands are at your disposal in this end-of-the-world twin-stick tower defense game.

Tangle Tower: Unravel a thrilling mystery. The lead suspect? A shadowy figure looming over the body, wielding a knife. The problem? That suspect… is just a painting! Can you uncover the secrets of Tangle Tower?

Looking for Aliens: See the world through the lens of an alien TV show and search out hidden objects in 25 vibrant locations, including Area 51, the dreamworld, and outer space!

Lastly, The Addams Family: Mansion Mayhem (currently $19.99) is an existing game for the platform

Family game night is about to get terrifyingly exciting! Only you and your friends can help Wednesday, Pugsley, Gomez, and Morticia save the Addams Family Mansion in this horrifyingly hilarious 3D adventure for up to four players. The mansion is full of spooky scares – but can you discover its hair-raising secrets and save it from an unexpected threat? Use each iconic character’s abilities to explore the house, solve puzzles, and find lost relics. Play competitive minigames that will have you bumping and jumping over each other to win.

This month’s list of claimable games leaving — for prospective subscribers — Stadia Pro is not yet out.

As such, the count remains at 57 titles after the additions/subtractions:

HITMAN – The Complete First Season, République, Cake Bash, PHOGS!, Destroy All Humans!, Journey to the Savage Planet, PixelJunk Raiders, Terraria, Kaze and the Wild Masks, OUTRIDERS, Hundred Days – Winemaking Simulator, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, Ys IX: Monstrum Nox, Control Ultimate Edition, PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls, ARK: Survival Evolved, Merek’s Market, Saints Row IV: Re-Elected, Wavetale, Wreckfest, Chicken Police – Paint it RED!, Race With Ryan Road Trip Deluxe Edition, City Legends – The Curse of the Crimson Shadow CE, World War Z: Aftermath, Lumote: The Mastermote Chronicles, Cities: Skylines – Stadia Edition, Deliver Us the Moon, Lake, Deathrun TV, Through the Darkest of Times, Golf with Your Friends, TOHU, Ben 10: Power Trip, Centipede: Recharged, Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach, Those Who Remain, Worms W.M.D., Roguebook, Fast and Furious: Spy Racers Rise of SH1FT3R, Time on Frog Island, Saints Row: The Third™ – Remastered, Monster Jam Steel Titans 2, Shantae Half Genie Hero Ultimate Edition, Murder by Numbers, Welcome to Elk, Calico, Yars: Recharged, Tri6: Infinite, Overcooked! All You Can Eat, Spiritfarer, and PJ Masks: Heroes of the Night, Arcade Paradise, Drawful 2, Slaycation Paradise, Tangle Tower, Looking for Aliens, The Addams Family: Mansion Mayhem

The latest Pro titles go live at midnight PT. You can visit the Store on Android, iOS, or web to claim the Stadia Pro October 2022 games. They will join the Pro games carousel or you can manually find the listing.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: