Deals: OnePlus 9 Pro falls to $499, Arlo’s Essential indoor smart camera hits $79, more

All of today’s best deals are now headlined by a clearance sale on OnePlus 9 Pro at $499. Then you can also save 20% on Arlo’s Essential indoor smart camera as well as Sony’s Bluetooth speaker with built-in Chromecast hitting $198. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

OnePlus 9 Pro drops to $499 all-time low

OnePlus is clearing out its previous-generation OnePlus 9 Pro 5G 256GB Smartphone with a discount down to $499. Typically fetching $699 or more, today’s offer amounts to $200 in savings, is $100 below our previous mention, and a new all-time low.

Sure this may not be the new OnePlus 10 Pro, but the more affordable OnePlus 9 Pro still arrives with some notable specs that may be worth spending notably less. There’s a Snapdragon 888 SoC at the center of the experience to drive the 120Hz 1080p display, as well as a Hasselblad-backed 5-sensor camera array and 65W Warp Charge for quickly refueling. Get all of the details in our hands-on review.

Save 20% on Arlo’s Essential indoor smart camera

Amazon offers the Arlo Essential Indoor Camera for $79. Normally fetching $100, today’s offer amounts to the second-best price to date at over 20% off. It beats our previous mention by $0.50 and comes within cents of the best price to date.

Outfitting your Alexa or Google Assistant setup with a standalone smart home security camera, Arlo Essential pairs right to your home’s Wi-Fi with an indoor design. It sports a 1080p sensor and 130-degree field of view and even takes a more privacy-focused stance thanks to a built-in automated shield that covers the camera lens while you’re home for some extra peace of mind. Then other features like support for both Alexa and Google Assistant, night vision, motion alerts, and two-way talk round out the package. Our hands-on review takes a look at how the camera fairs in an Assistant ecosystem.

Sony’s Bluetooth speaker with built-in Chromecast hits $198

Amazon is currently offering the Sony SRS-RA3000 Bluetooth Wireless Speaker for $198. Normally going for $398, this 50% discount marks a return to the 2022 low price we’ve seen. This Sony speaker will create a feeling of immersion that comes with 360-degree audio with Bluetooth and a built-in Chromecast so you can stream your favorite music.

Using Sony’s unique algorithm, your content will fill the current room with the room calibration feature ensuring the speaker can properly sound off. In total, this Sony speaker has one full-range speaker, two beam tweeters, and two passive radiators with additional support for a 3.5mm aux connection. You can even sync up multiple of these speakers to have multi-room music while still retaining the ability to play different songs in different rooms.

