Twitter for Android appears to be testing new direct message UI

Ben Schoon

- Sep. 29th 2022 8:22 am PT

Twitter Circles
0 Comments

If you send a direct message on Twitter for Android this week, you might see a new look.

As spotted by Max Jambor, Twitter seems to be testing out a new UI for direct messages in its Android app.

The new design puts the message text box in a row of its own, instead of being lumped in with the image attachment, GIF search, and send buttons. There’s also a rounded look to this box which feels much more in line with the design of Android in recent years.

Our Dylan Roussel was quick to point out that this new look comes as a result of the redesign using Google’s Jetpack Compose tools. He previously found the UI in development as early as June of this year, but it seems the new look is actively rolling out now, at least in some limited tests.

It’s unclear when this new UI will roll out to all Twitter users. The platform is also currently preparing to finally debut an edit button, though testing it only with paying Twitter Blue subscribers. Just today, Twitter also rolled out an update to its Android app regarding Spaces and podcast integration.

