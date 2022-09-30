How to obtain your Stadia refund and see how much you’ll get

Stadia is shutting down coming this January, and with that, the cloud-gaming service is refunding almost every purchase you ever made. Here’s how to make sure you get your Stadia refund and see how much will be sent.

When is Stadia shutting down?

With the service coming to a close on January 18, 2023, people are starting to worry – and rightfully so. Once that date comes, Stadia will no longer allow you to play games on the website, making your Stadia hardware likely very unusable.

Until that point, you’ll be able to play whatever you want on the service, with the servers being alive until that day comes next year.

Which items are eligible for refund?

The good news here is that Stadia actually pulled a decent move and announced that all game and hardware purchases would be refunded, so long as it was purchased online. What’s included in that? Here’s the current list of eligible refunds:

Game purchases

Game add-on purchases

Stadia Controller purchases

Founder Edition purchase

Premiere Edition purchase

Play and Watch with Google TV package purchase

If you’ve ever made a transaction for any of the above items through Stadia’s online storefront, whether digital or physical, Stadia will be refunding you for that purchase. Purchases made in Best Buy or in-person will not be refunded, only what’s tied to your online account and purchased through Stadia’s website.

Depending on how much you invested in Stadia, you could be looking at hundreds of dollars worth of refunded money.

How do I get my Stadia refund?

Depending on how much you stand to get back from the cloud-gaming platform, you’re probably wondering how and when the money will come through. As of right now, Stadia has not released details regarding this part of the process.

Google stated that the “intent is to have the majority of refunds processed back to the original payment,” though nothing is final.

One thing we suggest is to head to your Stadia profile and ensure that your active payment method is up-to-date. If refunds are to roll out to the card on file – you’ll want to make sure your money isn’t sent to a defunct bank you used in 2019. Even if you paid for something with a gift card, Stadia will be refunding your gift purchase.

Will I get a refund from Stadia Pro?

The one thing Stadia isn’t refunding is your money spent on a Pro subscription. The company announced that monthly subscriptions would not be eligible for the refund rollout, though active subscriptions will remain in effect at no charge until January of next year.

How do I know how much I’ll get?

Figuring out how much you’ll get in refunds is pretty easy. You’ll need to visit two Google websites with the account you used to make those purchases. Here’s how:

Head to https://store.google.com/orderhistory in any browser; Tally up Stadia-related purchases, such as controllers; Head to https://stadia.google.com/settings/payments; Add up any non-Pro online purchases made.

Whatever your total is will be a pretty good estimate as to how much you’ll see back from Stadia. Again, this is a generous move from the company, and any refund will have a bittersweet feeling to it.

The company will be emailing everyone with information as soon as it becomes available, so be on the lookout for a message from Google.

More on Stadia:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: