Google brings back in-person Android Dev Summit in SF and London for 2022 

Google is returning to in-person Android Dev Summits, with 2022 seeing three events with different session tracks over the course of a few weeks.

The last IRL event was in 2019, with 2021’s being entirely virtual. Android Dev Summit ’22 starts on Monday, October 24 at 9 a.m. PT with a technical keynote that covers the “latest in Modern Android Development, innovations in our core platform, and how to take advantage of Android’s momentum across devices, including wearables and large screens.”

This will be followed by technical sessions across three tracks across an equal number of weeks:

Modern Android Development, live on October 24

Form Factors, live on November 9

Platform, live on November 14

The Android Dev Summit 2022 keynote will coincide with a live event in the San Francisco Bay Area and “you can apply to come here.”

ADS is a place where we get to connect directly with you – hearing what’s most important to you and how we can make it easier for you to build on Android. And there’s no better way to do that than connecting in-person. Since travel is still tough for many of you, we’re doing our best this year to come to you, with events popping up around the world.

The next Android Dev Summit will be in London on November 9 — apply here — and “continue in Asia in December with several roadshow stops.”

For those livestreaming, Google will be hosting a live #AskAndroid Q&A at the end of each session track.

More on Android:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: