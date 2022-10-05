Google brings back in-person Android Dev Summit in SF and London for 2022 

Abner Li

- Oct. 5th 2022 11:16 am PT

Android Dev Summit 2022
0 Comments

Google is returning to in-person Android Dev Summits, with 2022 seeing three events with different session tracks over the course of a few weeks.

The last IRL event was in 2019, with 2021’s being entirely virtual. Android Dev Summit ’22 starts on Monday, October 24 at 9 a.m. PT with a technical keynote that covers the “latest in Modern Android Development, innovations in our core platform, and how to take advantage of Android’s momentum across devices, including wearables and large screens.”

This will be followed by technical sessions across three tracks across an equal number of weeks:

  • Modern Android Development, live on October 24
  • Form Factors, live on November 9
  • Platform, live on November 14

The Android Dev Summit 2022 keynote will coincide with a live event in the San Francisco Bay Area and “you can apply to come here.”

ADS is a place where we get to connect directly with you – hearing what’s most important to you and how we can make it easier for you to build on Android. And there’s no better way to do that than connecting in-person. Since travel is still tough for many of you, we’re doing our best this year to come to you, with events popping up around the world.

The next Android Dev Summit will be in London on November 9 — apply here  — and “continue in Asia in December with several roadshow stops.”

For those livestreaming, Google will be hosting a live #AskAndroid Q&A at the end of each session track.

More on Android:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Android

Android

Breaking news for Android. Get the latest on apps, carriers, devices, and more!
android dev summit

android dev summit

About the Author

Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com