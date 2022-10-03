Android 13 with October security patch live, download Pixel OTA image now

The second update to Android 13 is rolling out today with the October security patch for the Pixel 4/XL, 4a, 4a 5G, 5, 5a, 6, 6 Pro, and 6a.

There are 15 security issues resolved in the Android 13 October patch dated 2022-10-01 and 33 for 2022-10-05. Vulnerabilities range from moderate to critical.

In the most recent Android Security & Privacy Year in Review, Google notes that “no critical security vulnerabilities affecting the Android platform were publicly disclosed without a security update or mitigation available for Android devices.” Additionally, there was an 84% year-over-year jump in security patches during Q4 2018 compared to the prior year.

The dedicated bulletin for Google devices lists nine additional security fixes, while there is a separate build for the Pixel 6a this month.

October marks the last Pixel 4 and 4 XL release under Google’s guaranteed Android version and security updates window.

