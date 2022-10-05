Google Phone app for Wear OS gets redesigned just in time for the Pixel Watch

Ben Schoon

Oct. 5th 2022

Google Pixel Watch price
Google’s Wear OS revival comes to a head with the launch of the company’s own Pixel Watch, and with the boost that’s come from the Galaxy Watch’s success, Wear OS has seen much more interest when it comes to apps. Today, Google has released a redesigned version of its Phone app for Wear OS.

Rolling out now via the Play Store, the redesigned Google Phone app for Wear OS brings the same interface we’ve been seeing in many of the recent Pixel Watch leaks, specifically those we’ve seen through retailers.

So what’s new?

Like many of Google’s other redesigned Wear OS apps including the Play Store, Google Phone now has rounded UI elements for each section, as well as a title at the top of the screen for whichever section you’re currently on. The time of day also appears at the top of the UI, curved to match the watch itself.

Sections within the Google Phone app for Wear OS include favorite contacts, recent calls, your full contacts list, a dialpad, and voicemail. Incoming calls have a simple look and feel, with “end call” and a mute button when a call is ongoing. Before you answer a call, you can also scroll down to see quick replies to the caller.

We were able to install the redesign on the Galaxy Watch 5, but it seems safe to assume this redesign won’t be exclusive to Wear OS 3, given this is the same app installed on existing Wear OS smartwatches.

Wear OS is Google's wearable platform which is designed to run on watches. It's based on a modified version of Android, designed by Google, and used on many third-party smartwatches.
