The Fitbit app already lets you set up the unreleased Pixel Watch

With Made by Google 2022 kicking off tomorrow, the leaks have become a torrent. The latest such tidbit is that you can already pair the Google Pixel Watch with the Fitbit app on Android.

As we detailed in our recent APK teardown, it seems that Fitbit has wasted no time in prepping its app for the imminent arrival of the Pixel Watch with the upcoming wearable now found in the device pairing menu. Back at I/O, Google confirmed that integration with Fitbit would be a key differentiator for the firms first wearable to date.

It comes as no great shock that this would be available, but the timing is not ideal given the volume of leaks ahead of the official keynote on October 6. If you load up the Fitbit app, and hit “Set up a Device” from the side hamburger menu, you’ll instantly notice the Pixel Watch just below the Fitbit Versa 4 and sandwiched between the original Sense:

Selecting the new Wear OS watch will launch a new page that directs you to the Play Store to download the “Google Pixel Watch app.” Given that the application is not yet live on Google’s storefront, you’ll encounter a blank page that exclaims “Something went wrong” and to try again.

What’s interesting is that this little Pixel Watch leak is limited to the Fitbit app on Android. When attempting to pair with an iOS device, the Pixel Watch is nowhere to be found. Fair Pair support is set to be available for the Wear OS 3.5-powered device, but a dedicated application is still required it seems.

We’ll learn more about how this integration will work and get to see all of the new Made by Google hardware during the livestreamed keynote on October 6.

