Deals: Sony Xperia 5 III smartphone $698, TCL 4K QLED Google TV $400, more

All of today’s best deals are headlined by the Sony Xperia 5 III smartphone, which packs a dedicated shutter button at $698. That’s on top of TCL’s latest 55-inch 5-Series 4K QLED Google TV hitting $400 and Google’s original wired Nest Video Doorbell at $100. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Sony Xperia 5 III packs a dedicated shutter button at $698

Amazon is now offering the unlocked Sony Xperia 5 III 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $698. Down from its usual $998 price tag, today’s offer is one of the first chances to save since shipping earlier in the year and a new all-time low. The $300 discount is $100 under our previous mention from back in April, as well.

As one of the more recent additions to Sony’s stable of photography-focused smartphones, its Xperia 5 III comes centered around a Snapdragon 888 chip that powers the 6.1-inch 21:9 120Hz display. Though the real enticing features arrive for those who plan on using this as a camera first and foremost, with a unique feature set on that photography front. There is a triple sensor camera array around back that sports ZEISS optics, dual PDAF sensors for fast autofocus, and AS super resolution zoom to help capture far away subjects. Not to mention, 120FPS recording and plenty of customizable settings to complement the dedicated shutter button. All of the details are also available in our announcement coverage too.

TCL’s latest 55-inch 5-Series 4K QLED Google TV hits $400

Amazon is now offering TCL’s latest 55-inch 5-Series 4K QLED Google TV for $400. Down from $450, today’s offer marks a return to the all-time low for one of the very first times with $50 in savings. This recent release just hit the scene earlier this spring, arriving with some of the latest TV tech from TCL. The entire home theater upgrade comes centered around a 55-inch 4K QLED panel that is backed by 60 localized dimming zones with HDR for some added contrast as well as Variable Refresh Rate tech to help with gaming. Over on the smart features front, you’ll find Google TV powering the experience that enables hands-free access to Assistant on top of access to all of your favorite streaming services.

Google’s original wired Nest Video Doorbell delivers 24/7 recording at $100

Home Depot is now offering the original wired Google Nest Video Doorbell for $100. Normally fetching around $150 these days, today’s offer amounts to 33% in savings and a new all-time low. This is one of the first discounts in months and below our previous $113 mention. Nest Video Doorbell integrates with your Google smart home and keeps an eye on your porch with the help of Assistant.

It touts intelligent motion and person alerts, which makes it a versatile option for seeing who’s at the door, seeing if a package was delivered on time, and just keeping tabs on the activity outside your home, thanks to its 1080p sensor. There’s also the perk of 24/7 recording, that rounds out the package you can read more about in our coverage.

