Jabra Elite 5 earbuds are built for ANC and have Google Fast Pair

It’s no secret that Jabra has produced some excellent pairs of earbuds in the past, gaining some high praise. Today, Jabra plans to continue that effort with the new Jabra Elite 5. Focused on Hybrid ANC, these new buds have the potential to be the leaders in ANC.

ANC is sort of a mixed bag for a lot of audio equipment manufacturers. The technology is still relatively new, and many products that claim to have fantastic ANC don’t exactly hit the mark. In the past, Jabra has done a fine job with its lineup or truly wireless earbuds.

Today, the company announced the newest member of its wireless earbuds category: the Jabra Elite 5. The Elite 5 earbuds have some unique power behind them that focuses mainly on producing ANC that performs appropriately. The company is incorporating a Hybrid ANC system powered by a Qualcomm QCC3050 Bluetooth SoC.

This new system takes advantage of both inner ear and outer ear feedback microphones to develop sound profiles that more accurately cancel out surrounding noise, as well as capture better audio for calling. On top of that, the Elite 5 earbuds are equipped with 6mm drivers that can play music from SBC, AAC, and Qualcomm’s aptX codec.

Perhaps as exciting as being able to listen using aptX is the addition of Google Fast Pair for Android phones. The tech allows users to connect the earbuds at an alarmingly fast speed for the initial pairing and be able to move between devices on the same account and very easily pair to those as well. To add to that feature, the Jabra Elite 5 earbuds have multipoint pairing, which allows you to connect to two devices at once.

The earbuds will also have a reliable battery life. Jabra claims you can expect seven hours of playtime with ANC for a total of 28 hours with the case.

We’re excited for the newest in Jabra’s lineup and don’t expect to be disappointed. Jabra’s newest Elite 5 earbuds are available at $149 and are IP55 water and dust-resistant. They also come in two colorways: Titanium Black and Gold Beige. With this middle price point among everything else Jabra has to offer, the feature set is hard to turn down.

