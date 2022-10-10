Google’s Pixel Watch ‘Metal Links Band’ costs $199 and ‘Metal Mesh’ is $129

Google announced on Thursday that it’s making seven bands for the Pixel Watch, but that only five would be available at launch. Neither of the premium Pixel Watch bands are available until this spring, though pricing and specs for the Metal Links Band, as well as the Metal Mesh Band, are already live.

As spotted on Reddit, the “Google Pixel Watch Metal Links Band” is $199.99 (£199, €199, CA$259.99, A$299, ¥25,800, NT$5,800). Coming “next spring,” it’s available in Brushed Silver or Matte Black stainless steel, but the band is “Not sweat or water resistant.” It fits wrists 137-203 mm around, and is cheaper than the Apple Watch’s $349 to $449 Link Bracelet.

Featuring soft curves and crisp lines, this stainless steel band embraces classic timepiece style. Easily add or remove links on your own for the best fit.

Meanwhile, you can simply search the Google Store to find the “Metal Mesh Band” for $129.99 (£129, €129, CA$169.99, A$199, ¥16,800, NT$3,800) with a “Designed for dressing up and down” tagline:

Made of stainless steel mesh, this fashionable band combines grace and durability. So you can go anywhere and do anything in style.

The band and lugs are made of stainless steel, with a magnet on the clasp and again no sweat/water resistance. It’s available in Champagne Gold, Matte Black, and Polished Silver – just like the Pixel Watch case colors – with a 137-203 mm wrist fit and just one size.

